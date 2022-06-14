Katie Maloney Shares First Photo From Her New Apartment

Katie Maloney is settled into her new place. Three months after the “Vanderpump Rules” star announced her split from her husband, Tom Schwartz, she moved out of the Valley Village, California home they owned together and into her own apartment.

Maloney previously revealed that she wasn’t ready to buy a new house and would live in a rental for a while. “We’re selling our house and then I’m going to move into an apartment,” Maloney revealed on the May 25, 2022 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Downsizing, which is great because I don’t want to have to make like any big commitments, like buy a new house.”

“I just want to have like a little space that’s mine and then take some time to figure out where I want to be long term,” she added. “Do I want to go to the beach, do I want to go to the east side?”

Katie Maloney Took a Mirror Selfie in Her New Bedroom

Maloney’s move-out was documented on social media. She shared pics of packing boxes and the moving truck made a cameo on her Instagram story as her ex helped her move out, per The Daily Mail.

Maloney has not revealed exactly where she has moved to, but on June 12, she gave fans a glimpse at her new place. On her Instagram story, the 35-year-old former SURver shared a selfie as she posed in her new bedroom in front of a full-length mirror. “Same mirror new location,” she captioned the pic.

Maloney often posed in front of the mirror in her Valley Village home, where it appeared to be facing the upstairs hallway. Maloney would often pose in her going-out outfits in front of the mirror.

In the new shot, it was clear that her full-length mirror was now propped against the wall in her new pad as the “Vanderpump Rules” star posed in front of her bed while wearing a white blouse, cutoff jean shorts, brown boots, and a light brown hat. The bedroom décor was neutral with tan walls, and a printed area rug was housed under a wooden platform bed, which had pink throw pillows on it.

Maloney talked about her new place on the June 10, 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast and revealed she was excited about her “cute” new space. “I’m really excited to just kind of make my own little space, my own little sanctuary,” she told fans. “I’ve been having fun sort of planning what I want it to look like, what I want the vibes to be. I’ve bought some new furniture, I’m doing little DIY projects. It’s coming together.”

Maloney added that she plans to incorporate a colorful, art deco vibe with lots of plants in her new apartment. “I want it to feel fun but also peaceful,” she said.

Katie Maloney Posted a Goodbye Photo of the House She Shared With Tom Schwartz

Maloney was very nostalgic as she left the house where she originally used the mirror. On June 9, 2022, the Bravo star posted to Instagram as she said goodbye to the house she shared with her husband since 2019.

In a pic posted to her social media page, Maloney sat on the hardwood floors in the emptied-out house as a lone light fixture hung above her. In the caption, she revealed that saying “goodbye” to her home of three years hurt her.

“I hate goodbyes,” Maloney captioned the pic. “And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive. Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home.”

Schwartz also commented on his ex’s pic. “Last scene from the fresh prince of bel-air vibes. this house is magical,” the TomTom partner wrote.

