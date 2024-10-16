Bravo Star Announces She Has a New Boyfriend 2 Years After Divorce

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney let her fans know she has a new boyfriend.

In the October 16 episode of her podcast, “Disrespectfully,” co-hosted by her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Dayna Kathan, Maloney shared some information about her romantic life. After Kathan encouraged her to share her life update, Maloney said, “I have a boyfriend.”

“I’m in love, everybody. Katie’s in love,” said Maloney on her podcast episode.

She also shared she is “really happy.” In addition, Maloney said she recently visited her boyfriend while he was traveling for work.

“It was really amazing because I hadn’t seen him in a few weeks. And just being able to spend some quality time and just be around him is just, like, really necessary. Really nice. I had a really good time,” said Maloney.

Maloney also told her podcast listeners that her boyfriend is “the most wonderful person [she has] ever met.”

“He makes me feel really special,” continued Maloney. “And he’s really special.”

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Fling With Tori Keeth in a July 2024 Interview

Maloney finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, in October 2024. During a July 2024 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Maloney briefly spoke about romantically pursuing Tori Keeth, who also had a fling with Schwartz, in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, which premiered in January 2023.

Maloney said that her romantic moments with Keeth were authentic. She suggested, however, that neither her nor Schwartz were looking for a serious relationship with Keeth.

“I don’t think any of us were like really trying to like seriously date. It was — we were, I think, we were just trying to have fun,” said Maloney during the July 2024 interview.

Katie Maloney Spoke About Her Dynamic With Tom Schwartz

While recording the July 2024 “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast episode, Maloney spoke about her dynamic with Schwartz. She said that she has moved past her issues with her ex-husband.

“Once we got a little bit further into our divorce and separation and all that, and also just putting distance and time behind us and in between us, there’s a lot of healing that happened. A lot. Mostly on my part,” said Maloney.

She explained that she is “not affected by him like [she was] before.”

“He could really hurt me with his actions. And his words,” said Maloney during the podcast episode.

Maloney said she is absolutely fine with Schwartz’s girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, who he began dating during the summer of 2023.

“I’m just not affected by if he’s dating someone or who it is,” said Maloney.

Maloney clarified that she did not believe she would ever rekindle her romance with Schwartz. She explained she did not believe Schwartz has taken accountability for his role in the demise of their 12-year relationship.

“I don’t think he’s done any type of like therapy or work,” said Maloney.

Tom Schwartz Shared Information About His Relationship

During an April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Schwartz opened up about his relationship with Skoro.

“I’m happy. It’s kind of new and exciting. I kind of feel at peace for the first time in a long time. And it’s been really pleasant,” said Schwartz to Access Hollywood.

He also described Skoro as “charismatic, and clever, and like, unconventionally funny.”

“She’s way cooler than me,” said Schwartz.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Schwartz also discussed his friendship with Maloney.

“It’s nice. I feel like we have like a playful little banter,” said Schwartz.

He also said that he and Maloney will not ever be in a romantic relationship again.

“There’s very clearly defined boundaries, so it makes it very easy to navigate life after the divorce,” said Schwartz.