‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Defends Katie Maloney’s New Boyfriend Amid Cheating Report

Scheana Shay approves of Katie Maloney‘s new boyfriend, rocker Nick Martin.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star gave an update on Maloney two years after her co-star’s divorce from Tom Schwartz was finalized.

Speaking on her “Scheananagins” podcast on October 25, Shay revealed that not only did she meet the Sleeping With Sirens guitarist at a music festival, but that she liked him. She also discounted rumors of Martin’s past that have been floating around online.

“So I actually met him this weekend,” Shay said of Martin during a Q&A on her podcast. “We were all by the artist trailers in the hangout area and him and Katie were walking up while I was standing at the taco truck in line getting food and I said hi to her. Her hair’s this like really cute reddish color right now. She introduced me to her boyfriend, and I know there’s been some things online recently, I’ve seen little bits and pieces of, but let me tell you he could not have been nicer.”

Shay said she ended up in a 10-minute conversation with Martin. She noted that they had some mutual friends and that he is from San Diego, where she lived for years.

“I ran into them again later back at the hotel at the end of the night and he was just such a sweet guy,” Shay added. “I caught the end of their set. We actually left Fallout Boy a little early because they were playing at the same time, but I wanted to check out Sleeping With Sirens, I wanted to see what the band was all about out. And they were really good, So it was fun, I was glad I got to see her, meet him, see the band.”

There Have Been Rumors That Nick Martin Cheated on His Exes

Maloney first dropped the news about her new love during an episode on her “Disrespectfully” podcast in mid-October. “Yeah, I’m in love, everybody. Katie’s in love!” she said on her podcast. “Yeah, I’m really happy.”

Maloney did not name her new boyfriend, but she noted that he “has to travel for work” and that she had recently met up with him after not seeing him for a few weeks. “He just makes me feel really special and he’s really special, and yeah, I’m just really, really happy,” the Bravo star added. “I love love.”

Page Six confirmed that Maloney’s new man was Martin. The outlet noted that the two have a lot in common, including past marriages, businesses in the hospitality field, and a love of music.

But a woman from Martin’s past alleged that he cheated on his now-estranged wife Jenna Martin. According to Reality Blurb, Martin’s former flame alleged that she was “silenced” by Martin’s team when she was with him. “Nick Martin collects women, but doesn’t honor them,” wrote Brandy Baye, before posting what she claimed was “every photo his lawyers told me I couldn’t post.”

Baye claimed she was in a relationship with Martin from March to August 2024. It is unclear when Maloney started dating Martin.

Katie Maloney’s New Relationship May Never Be Featured on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Maloney‘s post-divorce dating life was addressed on the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” In one episode she kissed singer Tori Keeth. She also dated actor Satchel Clendenin during the season.

It remains to be seen if Martin will ever turn up on “Vanderpump Rules.” For starters, his band Sleeping With Sirens is on the road for their Let’s Cheers to This Tour. Per the band’s website, the group will head to Indonesia and Australia this fall.

In addition, “Vanderpump Rules” isn’t even confirmed to be coming back at this point. In May, executive producer Alex Baskin told Variety that the show was on “pause” to give the cast a break after filming back-to-back seasons amid the Scandoval cheating scandal.

On her podcast, Shay addressed the hiatus, saying she hopes the show will return with its main cast. “I think we definitely owe it to the fans, to whether it is a final season, whether it is a continuation of our storyline in whatever way, I think that we owe it to everyone to do another,” she said. “I don’t feel like our story ended in San Francisco last year and at that reunion I think there is so much more story to tell.”

Shay added, “I know there have been some reports saying that there delays due to like some cast members not getting along and whatnot, holding out for more money. I haven’t heard that personally. …There is no status update to share but as far as I know there’s no hold up around like people holding out for more money because I don’t even think the conversations are there yet.”