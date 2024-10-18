Katie Maloney’s Secret Boyfriend Revealed: Report

Katie Maloney has a new man in her life. Two years after her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran not only has a boyfriend, but she is in love.

Maloney, 37, is dating Sleeping With Sirens guitarist Nick Martin, Page Six confirmed on October 17.

Martin was identified as Maloney’s new man after she revealed on her “Disrespectfully” podcast that she was in a happy new relationship. “Yeah, I’m in love, everybody. Katie’s in love!” she said on the October 16 podcast. “Yeah, I’m really happy.”

While she did not name Martin, Maloney told co-host Dayna Kathan her new guy was “the most wonderful” person she has ever met. The only clue that she dropped was that he travels for his job.

“Earlier in this past week, I went to go see my boyfriend,” Maloney told Kathan. “He has to travel for work, so I went to go meet up with him and hang out with him and spend some time. And it was really amazing because I hadn’t seen him in a few weeks. And just being able to spend some quality time and just be around him was just really necessary and really nice.”

“He just makes me feel really special and he’s really special, and yeah, I’m just really, really happy,” the Bravo star added. “I love love.”

Katie Maloney Has A Lot In Common With Her New Man

Maloney and Martin have a lot in common. Both will be divorced (Martin’s divorce from his ex Jenna Martin, who he married in 2016, is still pending), per Page Six and the two met through their mutual over of emo music. Maloney has been featured hosting Emo Nights on “Vanderpump Rules” in the past.

“[Katie’s] been a fan and friend of Nick’s band for some time,” the insider told the outlet. “While the pair started out as friends, things took a turn this past summer in August and their relationship developed really quickly.”

Another source told the U.S. Sun, “[Nick’s] a cool guy and they are like best buds when they hang out, very comfortable with each other.”

“They bond really deeply over music and have similar tastes, it’s been exciting for her,” the insider added. “It’s still new, started over the summer casually but they’re happy and appear to be all-in for now.”

The source noted that some of Maloney’s friends have concerns about her dating a touring musician after she weathered past cheating scandals with Schwartz.

Sleeping With Sirens is on the road for their Let’s Cheers to This Tour, which will take them to Australia later this fall, per the band’s website.

Katie Maloney Previously Said She Likes ‘Hot People’

Maloney has stated that she dates both men and women. During “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, she kissed singer Tori Keeth, who also had an interest in her ex, Schwartz.

During an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” Podcast in early 2024, Maloney admitted she doesn’t have a “type.”

“I like hot people,” she told host Amanda Hirsch. At the time, she confirmed she was not dating anyone. “Unless someone’s really down to be serious about stuff, I don’t really want to date,” she said. “If someone wants to date me, they have to prove that they deserve a place in my life.”

Maloney also admitted that she has been “hurt” while “casually dating around” because she is “much more emotionally available” than she used to be.

In a 2024 interview on the “Lightweights” podcast, Maloney admitted that the first year after her divorce she was just “down to have fun.” She also described the dating scene in Los Angeles as “terrible.” “I prefer, I like to meet people just in real life or through friends or referrals recommendations, that kind of thing,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said.