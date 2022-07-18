Vanderpump Rules Star Ripped by Fans Over ‘Tacky’ Post

Katie Maloney has often gotten mixed reactions from fans for her unique style and a recent photo posted by the “Vanderpump Rules” star was no different.

On July 16, Maloney posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her fashion choice that day, which appeared to be a short ivory nightgown trimmed in pink lace paired with an oversized Hawaiian-style shirt and cowboy boots. The Bravo star captioned the photo, “My calves are sweating.” Here is the picture:

A few other stars responded to Maloney’s picture, with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder commenting, “But wowie wowwwwww” with a flame emoji. Kristen Doute wrote, “borrowing this outfit asap.” Raquel Leviss commented, “So cuuuute!!!” However, while many fans said Maloney was looking very good, her fashion choice was quickly roasted by others.

Many Fans Said Maloney Looked Fantastic But Her Fashion Choice Was ‘Horrible’

The photo of Maloney’s outfit was posted on Reddit, where fans shared their thoughts on the fashion choice. “Getting 13 going on 30 vibes from the dress,” someone said. Another added, “Tbh my only issue with this outfit is the hot pink lace. Make that a neutral color and it would all come together. It would still fit Katie’s signature taste, just in a cohesive palette which is where she misses the mark most of the time.”

One person joked, “she is obviously going to a square dancing slumber party.” Someone else said, “Or maybe it’s a themed party. Like ‘blind finds.’ It’s big on Tik tok too.” Another person said, “I always feel like I lack style because I mostly wear jeans and t-shirts but Katie takes lack of style to a different level.” Someone commented, “This outfit… is… interesting.” Another Redditor wrote, “Good grief. At this point, I feel like she’s trolling us..”

Someone wrote, “She looks a hot country mess.” Someone else said, “The number of things wrong with this outfit! The lingerie is tacky AF.” One commenter said, “What is she doing at this point? Is this to f*** with us?” Another said simply, “TRAGIC.” Someone commented on Maloney’s Instagram, “I love your style usually but good Lord I can’t be the only one that thinks this outfit clashes like nobody’s business.” Someone else wrote, “Horrible outfit.”

Despite the criticism about her fashion choice, many fans commented that she was looking really good, with one person saying, “her body is BANGIN she’s absolutely in her prime and we love to see it.” Someone else said, “Outfit aside, she’s looking so good.” Someone else wrote, “ok, whatever to the clothes but body-ody-ody.”

Another commenter wrote, “She’s so hot it makes me think her outfit is good LOL.” Someone else said, “I don’t care how bad the outfit is. She is looking so good and so fit!” Another agreed, “She looks amazing but the outfit is just no!”

Maloney Recently Moved Out of the Home She Shared With Her Estranged Husband Tom Schwartz

Maloney’s post comes amid her divorce from her ex-husband and VPR co-star Tom Schwartz and fans are looking forward to the 10th season of the Bravo show that will surely address their split. “I feel like Tom and I, we’ve always been very, very open with our relationship, the good and the bad, on the show,” she recently spilled on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast about addressing the breakup on the show. “And it’s never easy. I don’t look forward to airing it. But I’d rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that.”

Schwartz and Maloney announced their split after a 12-year relationship back in March 2022 but the pair continued to live together for a few months after. In early June, they both opened up about moving out of their home together, with Maloney sharing on the podcast, “Listen, I may have wanted a divorce, but I didn’t want to have to move, necessarily. But obviously, we had to. But I still love the area that we live in. So, I’m living in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, and I absolutely love it.”

