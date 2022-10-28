Katie Maloney Issues Public Apology After ‘Ghosting’

Katie Maloney felt that she needed to take some time away from her weekly podcast, returning on September 30, 2022, after taking several weeks off. The “Vanderpump Rules” star explained that she needed to take a step back to unwind after what has been a crazy, stressful year.

In a podcast titled, “I’m back everyone,” Maloney apologized for disappearing without giving her fans and podcast listeners any notice.

“I’m so, so sorry. It’s been a minute. I know. I was on a bit of a break. A bit of a hiatus — or a sabbatical, if you will. I should’ve warned you. I’m sorry I didn’t. But, you know, I just needed to ghost. I needed to just go M.I.A., if you will,” she explained.

Maloney Admitted That She Has Been Having a Tough Time

Maloney and her ex Tom Schwartz decided to end their marriage, making the announcement in early 2022. The two are still friends and continue to run in the same circles, which isn’t always easy. Of course, they still work together when filming “Vanderpump Rules,” which poses another challenge.

Maloney opened up about this on her podcast.

“It’s been a bit of a rough summer, if you will. It’s been a bit of a rough year, the last six, seven, eight, nine months, now, if you will, has been challenging. It’s been trying, it’s been hard. But, as you all know, we’ve been filming for the last nine weeks… and not only is that, like, obviously very busy time, but it can also be extremely emotionally and mentally taxing,” Maloney continued.

“And I just sort of got to this point where I was like, ‘you know what? I need to just take care of myself.’ Mentally and emotionally I just really needed just to take a breather and allow myself some time to just really take care of myself,” Maloney continued.

“I was sort of at the end of my rope with a lot of things, if you can imagine. I mean, given everything I’ve been going through, I mean, it’s not linear, healing, divorce, everything… all of it is not simple. I mean, there’s been peeks and valleys and ebbs and flows, and good times and bad times. And, you know, you throw in filming a show like ‘Vanderpump Rules’ into the mix where you’re just literally chipping away at the very core of it all, and that will, you know, just make any person want to implode,” she said.

“So, I just needed some time to myself just to unplug and check out of my life and reality,” she added.

Maloney & Schwartz’s Divorce Aftermath Will Be Part of VPR Season 10

Maloney and Schwartz will be the first “Vanderpump Rules” couple to go through a divorce, making season 10 interesting for their relationship. However, the two won’t be straying away from the elephant in the room.

“I feel like Tom and I, we’ve always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show. And it’s never easy. I don’t look forward to airing it. But I’d rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that,” Maloney told E! News in July 2022.

Couple that with the two venturing out into the dating world while still around each other and the same friend group, and things are sure to get interesting — especially given that Schwartz supposedly hooked up with co-star Raquel Leviss, according to Us Weekly.

Bravo hasn’t released a premiere date for Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

