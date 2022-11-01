‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React After Katie Maloney Calls Raquel Leviss a ‘Fan Girl’

Katie Maloney broke her silence on Raquel Leviss two months after her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star hooked up with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, but she’s getting clap back from her co-stars.

Five months after Maloney and Schwartz announced that they were divorcing, Raquel Leviss was rumored to have hooked up with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Mexico. According to Hollywood Life, Maloney walked in on Schwartz and Leviss making out, and her angry reaction was caught on camera. Another source told Us Weekly that “more” than kissing happened between Schwartz and Leviss after a night of drinking at the wedding.

Maloney has been mostly silent on the reported incident, but in October 2022 she told E! News that she faced many “awkward [and] uncomfortable” moments while filming with Schwartz and that she found out that some so-called friends weren’t “true friends.” She also admitted that “of course” it hurt to see Schwartz move on.

On October 28, 2022 Maloney reacted to a photo of Leviss posing while wearing a sweatshirt from Schwartz’ bar and it sparked a chain reaction.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Said Raquel Leviss is a Fan Girl & Leviss and the VPR Cast Fired Back

In a photo that surfaced on the @seeyounextmondayy Instagram account on October 28, 2022, Leviss posed wearing a sweatshirt with the TomTom logo on it. Schwartz and pal Tom Sandoval are partners at the West Hollywood bar along with Lisa Vanderpump.

Maloney reacted to the photo in the comment section.

“She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom’s,” Maloney wrote of Leviss.

Some fans reacted to Maloney’s comment to note that Leviss wore the sweatshirt to Tom Sandoval’s concert performance at BravoCon. Others said acting like a jealous ex is not a good look for Maloney.

“Tell me you’re a bitter ex without telling me you’re a bitter ex,’ one commenter wrote. “Bitter isn’t a good look,” another agreed. “Katie didn’t want Tom and now no one else can have him,” another chimed in.

Leviss replied to Maloney’s comment via a post on the _surrules Instagram account. “I admit… I am a fan of the Tom’s,” she wrote. “I’ m definitely a fan of the restaurant… best vibe, food and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I’m also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! Here to support their business endeavors,” she added.

Leviss’ best friend and fellow VPR star Scheana Shay also jumped in. “[Raquel Leviss] me too!” Shay wrote.

Leviss’ former fiance, James Kennedy, also weighed in on the drama with a comment on a post of Leviss wearing the hoodie. “Oh that’s where my off white hoodie went …” Kennedy cracked.

Scheana Shay later pointed out that the hoodies were a gift from the TomTom owners. “There are two Toms here,” she wrote in an IG comment. “We were both given hoodies at Sandoval’s show the night before. She was supporting her friends and rocking their merch that they were selling at Bravocon.”

Leviss later elaborated in an Instagram post, captioning a video of her wearing the sweatshirt with, “Just came here to say that the number one reason I wore this TomTom sweatshirt on Day 3 of BravoCon was for the comfy vibes. I also wore it to support BOTH of the Tom’s and encouraged people to stop by their booth to check out the rest of the cute merch. I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time. #SueMe #NumberOneTomStan #Season10.”

VPR star Ariana Madix also weighed in on the drama and explained that Leviss wore the hoodie after receiving it ahead of Sandoval’s band’s show at BravoCon in mid-October.

“Tom SANDOVAL gave one to all of us to wear to the show and we all wore them to support,” Madix wrote on Instagram. “Now this drama is happening and sales of the hoodie are way up so thanks to everyone i guess for making this a thing!”

Sandoval also weighed in on the drama. In a post on his Instagram story on Halloween, he dressed up as Leviss wearing the hoodie, with Leviss next to him joking that he was dressed as “Raquel Leviss from day 3 at BravoCon.” Sandoval also captioned a pic of his getup with, “Raquel has got to stop showing up at Tom Tom. It’s so embarrassing.”

Katie Maloney & Raquel Leviss Have Caused a Divide Among the Vanderpump Rules Cast

There was some tension between Leviss thinks and Maloney even before the Schwartz triangle. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in October 2021, Leviss threw shade at Maloney over a VPR storyline about her wanting a bigger role in the spinoff bar Schwartz was opening with Sandoval.

“I think that she should butt out,” Leviss said of Maloney. “It’s Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’ business and I feel like she’s kind of like….bored with her life and she wants to insert herself.”

One year later, a source told Us Weekly that Leviss and Maloney are officially “on the outs” and their feud “put a wedge” between the rest of the cast during filming for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“Especially after the hookup happened, Katie has distanced herself from Raquel,” the source said, while Leviss told the outlet, “I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings.”

