Katie Maloney Talks Co-Star: ‘My Opinion of Her Couldn’t Be Lower’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney and her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz finalized their divorce in October 2022. Following his split from Maloney, Schwartz had a flirtatious relationship with his castmate, Raquel Leviss. In a February 2023 Us Weekly interview, Leviss asserted that she is single. The 28-year-old clarified, however, that she and Schwartz “did make out a few times.” She also shared that she enjoyed her experiences with the 40-year-old.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, Maloney disclosed she is not a fan of Leviss. She shared that her “opinion of her couldn’t be lower” when she discovered she kissed Schwartz.

Maloney also shared that she was upset by her ex-husband’s flirtatious friendship with the 28-year-old. She explained that she and Schwartz had agreed to not have romances with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars after their breakup.

“It felt like just such a slap in the face. Truly. I wasn’t trying to control the man. He’s free to do what he wanted, but it was the fact that we really had had multiple conversations and were pretty much on the same page about it all, and I couldn’t wrap my head around it,” said Maloney.

Katie Maloney Revealed She Was ‘Very Speechless’ After She Discovered Her Ex-Husband Had Kissed Raquel Leviss

During a February 2023 E! News interview, Maloney revealed she was initially “very speechless” upon hearing the news that her ex-husband kissed Leviss.

“Once I found my words, I was very inspired as you will see, I was filled with hatred as you can see,” said the 37-year-old.

Maloney shared she has no interest in attempting to be friends with Leviss during a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“Some things are just not meant to be and our friendship is probably one of them, I tried,” said Maloney.

The 37-year-old then explained she is willing to mend her friendship with her ex-husband because they share custody of their dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer.

“The thing is I have a history with Tom and we have dogs so I was a little bit more keen to try to repair and work through and we are trying to figure out where the sweet spot in our friendship is and that we can remain in each other’s lives, remain friends, but it’s not causing too much riff and all of that,” said the reality television personality.

Katie Maloney Does Not Believe She Will Rekindle Her Romance With Tom Schwartz

In the Us Weekly interview, Maloney shared that she does not believe she and Schwartz will ever rekindle their romance.

“Oh god, I don’t think there’s ever a chance of that, I think that would require a lot of work, I don’t know, I think that we are better off separate,” stated Maloney.

She shared, however, that the former couple had a pleasant time together on her birthday in January 2023. She referenced that they enjoyed lunch at a restaurant at the Los Angeles outdoor mall, The Grove.

“That was nice, that was the first time that we had seen each other in a minute or spent any real time like one on one, so yeah those kind of things are really nice,” shared Maloney.