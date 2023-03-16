Katie Maloney Reveals If She Believes Raquel Leviss Will Be at the Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix and her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, split following her discovery of his infidelity with their castmate Raquel Leviss, as reported by TMZ. According to People magazine, Madix’s close friend, Scheana Shay, became privy to Leviss’ involvement with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner the day before the news became public on March 3. The publication reported that the castmates “allegedly got into a physical altercation,” with Leviss accusing the “Good As Gold” singer of “punch[ing] her in the face.”

While speaking to People magazine in March 2023, Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, who has asserted that Leviss’ claims are untrue, noted that the former pageant queen has “a temporary restraining order,” which “currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel [Raquel],” meaning that they will “have to film [the reunion] separately or virtually.” He clarified that “one of them could Zoom in and appear virtually.” His client, however, would be unable to “communicate with Rachel either directly or through an intermediary.” Despite these potential issues, Leviss’ castmate Katie Maloney shared that she believes that the 28-year-old will be present at the upcoming reunion.

During the March 15 episode of Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Maloney explained that being present at the reunion “is in the contract.”

“I don’t think if you miss it you’re done, but it doesn’t bode well,” said the 36-year-old.

Maloney then referenced that she appeared virtually for the season 9 reunion special after she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was sitting there shivering. My body was aching like I had a blanket on my lap,” recalled the aspiring restaurateur.

Lala Kent Shared She Believes Raquel Leviss Is Not Authentic at Reunions

While recording the March 15 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that she does not believe Leviss, who joined the cast in 2017, is authentic during “Vanderpump Rules” reunions.

“I notice in scenes and even at reunions, Raquel, literally, I think she like writes down what she’s going to say and you can tell because it never makes sense because she’s not thinking about what the rebuttal may be,” said the “4 U” singer.

Maloney chimed in that she does not like when her castmates do not have genuine reactions. She explained that she thinks some of her co-stars will be “ready with their comebacks,” which she finds “inauthentic.”

“I lived it already, I know what’s coming so I would rather sort of react to what’s being said and whatever questions come my way and not be in my head and not be too prepared about things,” said Maloney.

Lala Kent Spoke About the Upcoming Reunion in a Different Episode of Her Podcast

Kent briefly discussed the upcoming reunion special in the March 8 “Give Them Lala” episode. The mother of one stated that she is not interested in having a physical altercation with any of her castmates during the production of the reunion special. She explained that she is not “trying to catch a case” and she does not want to put “[her] hands on someone.”

“That’s not going to be me, but I’ve never really been a physical person,” asserted the mother of one. “That’s why I talk the way I do. I don’t know how the rest of my cast is going to be. There’s going to be a lot of security for sure.”