Fans Think Katie Maloney May Be Getting Cozy With Beau Clark’s BFF

Katie Maloney has been open about her dating life ever since her split from her former husband, Tom Schwartz, in March 2022. The 36-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star has been on multiple dates, some of them with guys as young as 25, she told Page Six in October 2022.

But some fans think Maloney has something going with an older guy—and it’s a man she has known for a while.

Fans Think Katie Maloney Has a Thing With Beau Clark’s Best Friend, Rob Evors

Maloney is best friends with Stassi Schroeder, who is married to Beau Clark. Clark’s best friend is Rob Evors. Maloney and Evors served as the maid of honor and best man at the Clarks’ wedding in Italy in May 2022, and they are also the godparents of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Hartford.

In March 2023, Clark shared an Instagram photo as he posed with Maloney and Evors. In the pic, the three friends appear to be at a bar, with Maloney standing next to Evors as she holds a cocktail.

In a Reddit thread, a fan reposted the photo with the caption. “Something is telling me Katie is with this guy…and I like it.”

“The look on Beau’s face makes me think something is going on,” another agreed.

“I definitely see chemistry between them … and good for her,” wrote another. “Schwartz has treated Katie like s*** for years, he has put EVERYONE before her.”

Another Redditor said Maloney “deserves” to be with an adult.

“After dating a child for over a decade it’s probably exactly what she needs. An actual adult,” another wrote.

“I mean, Katie is in her late 30s. Why not date an older man who can take of her and spoil her for once instead of a young 22 yr old or man child,” another chimed in.

Rob Evors Recently Said He is Single

In January 2023, Evors was a guest on Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, where they talked about being dual godparents for Schroeder and Clark’s daughter, Hartford. They also talked about what it’s like out there in the dating world.

“Being my age, I can’t just walk up to girls in bars anymore, it’s creepy,” Evors said to Maloney. “I’m 46. I don’t want to date casually for two years anymore. I don’t want to maybe meet someone and see where it goes. The next person I date seriously, I want to date seriously forever.”

“Yeah, that’s kind of how I go,” Maloney agreed.

Evors, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, is a co-host on the “It’s Complicated” podcast with Jenifer Golden and Lauren Leonelli. On the March 15, 2023 episode of his pod, Evors stated that he is still single.

When asked what he is looking for in a woman or where he would want to meet a potential partner, he replied, “Here’s where it gets complicated.” He added that he prefers to meet women in a social setting such as a bar or a party where he can be “himself.” Evors said he hates being set up and doesn’t love dating apps. He also revealed that he regularly talks to a woman who is “off the table,” but that they have a lot in common.

READ NEXT: Are Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Still Together?