Katie Maloney Details the Start of a ‘Rough’ Holiday Season

Things are looking different from Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz this holiday season as the two are celebrating single for the first time in more than a decade.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars split in February 2022 and have been navigating their lives as single individuals ever since.

“This year has just been trying to unpack a lot of complicated feelings and try to just push through and process and heal from it. But, every time I get over one hump, I’m met with another mountain,” Maloney told Nick Viall on the December 1, 2022, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

Maloney went on to talk about how her first Thanksgiving as a divorcee went.

Maloney Admitted She’s Been ‘Dreading the Holidays’ Since Her Split From Schwartz

Going Deeper with Katie Maloney – Divorce, Wearing The Pants, & Finding New Love | The Viall Files Welcome back to another episode of The Viall Files, Going Deeper Edition! Today we are joined by Vanderpump Rules star and artist, Katie Maloney, as we dig deep into the latest in her world, as well as the hottest pop culture topics. We start things off by getting into Katie’s divorce, navigating the holidays while… 2022-12-01T16:00:18Z

Maloney told Viall that she’s essentially been preparing herself for a “rough” holiday season.

“I’ve been dreading the holidays. And I knew it was going to be rough. I mean, I was trying to be optimistic but, you know, post-divorce in this first year there’s a lot of firsts that just sting. Especially after our first, you know, what would have been our sixth wedding anniversary, that week was really rough. We also closed on our house that week, so I knew after that, I was like, ‘I need to brace myself for the holidays because that is going to be really strange time,'” Maloney explained.

“For 12 years, I celebrated with Tom. He was my family, he was part of my family. And so, I just knew it was going to be very different,” she continued.

“And I got all my Christmas decorations out of storage. And, of course, I was going through like all the ornaments and there was like, you know, ornaments that were like ‘first Christmas’ with a little bride and groom,” she said. “I was like, ‘this blows.'”

Maloney & Schwartz Exchanged Holiday Pleasantries

Maloney spent Thanksgiving with her family for a “small little gathering.” Although she said she had a “nice” time with her loved ones, she felt like something was “missing.”

“Obviously, someone was missing and that was hard to ignore,” Maloney said. Viall asked her how she dealt with those feelings.

“I just tried to just have fun, focus on my niece. We did yoga, and I filmed her on her scooter and we played. And I just tried to focus and have a good time and, you know, tequila, as well,” Maloney responded.

When Maloney was asked if she and Schwartz will still in contact, she told Viall that she and Schwartz still share their two dogs.

“That’s kind of like our main contact,” Maloney admitted. She later said that she and Schwartz wished each other a happy Thanksgiving. However, when Viall asked if they will do the same at Christmas and moving forward, Maloney said she’s unsure how long those pleasantries will continue.

“We tried to be friends,” she said, going into how things have been tough since Schwartz hooked up with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

