Katie Maloney Reveals the 1 Person Who She Wouldn’t Want Visiting Her Sandwich Shop

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are opening their very own sandwich shop called “Something About Her,” but there’s one person that Maloney wouldn’t want to see walk through the doors.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars decided to go into business together after watching Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval do the same. On past episodes of the hit Bravo show, Maloney has expressed wanting to start a business with Schwartz, but he always seemed too busy. At one point, Madix told Maloney that she’d go in on the business with her, and, alas, the eatery was born.

On the May 25, 2022, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Maloney talked a bit about how the sandwich shop really came to be.

“It’s been – I wouldn’t say a long time in the making – we kind of had this idea pop up at the end of the summer last year, after I got the boot from the guys’ bar. Because it’s something I always talked about with Tom, but he’s a little busy. So Ariana’s like ‘I’ll so this with you’ and I was like ‘Oh my God, let’s do this,'” she told co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young.

Maloney and Madix are working to get their new shop up and running and it has been a topic of conversation whenever the ladies have done interviews.

Maloney Wouldn’t Want Raquel Leviss Stopping By

Maloney’s now-ex-husband hooked up with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss, which has caused a major rift in that could-be friendship.

In an interview with “Bachelor” star Nick Viall on “The Viall Files” podcast, Maloney was asked if there was anyone she wouldn’t want visiting her new sandwich shop.

“Which cast mate would you not like get a sandwich at Something About Her?” Viall asked on the December 1, 2022, episode of his podcast.

“Oh God,” Maloney said with a sigh. “If it was up to me…it’s hard because, you know, like again with the whole, being able to be friends with people and respect that they’re friends with people that I do’t like. Ariana is my business partner and she’s obviously friends with people that I am not friends with,” Maloney explained.

“So, unfortunately, I may not get my way, but obviously if I didn’t have to see people like Raquel, then yeah. But, unfortunately, it’s going to have to be an open door,” she added.

Maloney Called the Way Things ‘Played Out’ Between Schwartz & Leviss Was ‘Gross’

The new season of VPR is certainly going to provide fans with details surrounding the Schwartz/Leviss hook-up.

“We were laying a foundation for a friendship. And we both, you know, were kinda same page about a lot of things,” Maloney explained of where she and Schwartz were after their split in February 2022.

“There was a lot of people that weren’t very supportive of that,” she continued. When Viall asked if the disrespect she felt was from the whole Leviss situation, Maloney said yes but said “there’s so much more to that,” teasing what’s to come on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Maloney went on to say that she and Leviss had words over the summer, but haven’t talked since. Maloney also shared that she and Schwartz discussed the hookup but fans will have to wait to watch season 10 to see how things really went down.

“I think there’s a lot of theories about what went down and how it went down and what exactly happened,” Maloney told Viall, saying that the way things “played out” was “really gross.”

