Katie Maloney Reveals the Question She Wishes People Would Stop Asking Her

Katie Maloney revealed she is tired of being asked about the status of Something About Her, the sandwich shop she is opening with Ariana Madix.

In a September 2023 interview, the “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted she gets irritated when asked about the opening date for the long-awaited West Hollywood eatery. It has been more than two years since Maloney and Madix cooked up the business idea while filming the ninth season of the Bravo reality show, and there is still no opening date in sight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney said the Sandwich Shop Opening is Stressing Her Out

Maloney appeared on the September 21, 2023, episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast, where host Violet Benson asked her, “What’s something you wish people would stop asking?”

Maloney didn’t hesitate to admit that she wished people would stop with questions about the sandwich shop.

“When is the sandwich shop opening?” she replied. “I know people are excited and they want to come, and I know it like they mean well and they are excited. So, I love that, and I know why they’re asking and it makes me excited that there’s interest there, so of course I love that people are asking. But it’s like, I don’t have an answer, and it is stressful because it’s like, it’s a reminder to me that it’s not there yet.”

In August 2023, Madix told the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast that there was still no opening date for the sandwich shop due to holdups with building and safety permits.

That update came two months after Madix told People she had “a feeling” Something About Her would open by the end of the summer.

While Maloney could not give an exact opening date during the podcast interview, she said she hopes the sandwich shop will open “this year sometime.”

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure right now,” she added. “Trying to open up a business is no joke. So much is not up to you. If it was all up to me and I could snap my fingers and make it all happen, I would.

Katie Maloney was Also Asked about Raquel Leviss – And She Shut That Question Down, Too

With Something About Her still in limbo, Maloney was also asked about her former co-star Raquel Leviss. On season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” Maloney was upset by Leviss’ flirting with her ex, Tom Schwartz. It turned out Leviss had been having an affair with Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, instead.

Leviss did not film at all for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 and has been living with family in Arizona.

When asked about Leviss on the “Almost Adulting” podcast, Maloney said, “I don’t think I’m ever going to see her again. I don’t even know if that’s something I got to worry about.”

Maloney also made it clear that she has no sympathy for Leviss, despite the fact that the former pageant contestant has been hit with massive backlash in the months since her affair with Sandoval was uncovered.

“I don’t know that I can feel empathy for somebody who consciously made decisions [and was] actively making a decision every day for seven to nine months almost,” Maloney said of Leviss. “I can’t empathize with that because I would never do anything like that.”

Maloney previously shaded Leviss’ surprise interview on iHeart’s “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, during which Leviss downplayed her friendship with Madix and claimed she was addicted to dining love.

Hours after the podcast was released, Maloney posted an Instagram story as she lounged while rubbing a jade roller over her face.

“So you know that trending sound or song or whatever that was like, ‘Why the f*** you lying?’” Maloney asked her followers. “Anyways, that’s been stuck in my head all morning for some reason.”

“Can’t figure out why,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star captioned the clip.

READ NEXT: Raquel Leviss Makes Bold Claim About Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s Relationship