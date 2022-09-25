Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Have Big News About Their Sandwich Shop

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are making big moves when it comes to their sandwich shop.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars teamed up to open their own eatery following the success of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s bar and lounge TomTom’s success. As the guys made plans to open a new concept called Schwartz and Sandy’s, the ladies decided they wanted their own piece of the pie.

On the December 28, 2021, episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Maloney told Madix that she wanted to open a sandwich shop with her then-husband Schwartz but he was sort of dragging his feet on it.

“I’ll do it,” Madix said. From there, the girls dreamed up the perfect spot for a bite to eat and now they’re getting ready for a grand opening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney & Madix Hit Some Snags Along the Way

As for why it has taken nearly a year for this sandwich shop plan to come together, the girls have had a couple of bumps in the road — which is normal for any business owner, even one that is seasoned.

Funding became an issue early on after the girls met with Lala Kent’s former fiance Randall Emmett, who had agreed to invest some $150,000 into the shop. However, after Kent and Emmett broke up, the deal fell through.

Maloney and Madix moved on nevertheless, and they found another way to bring their concept to life. Even though the name — “Something About Her” — didn’t get the best feedback from fans, the ladies are on their way to serving up some grub in a spot that will be their own.

“We spent a lot of time crystallizing the whole vision and the whole concept,” Maloney said in May 2022 on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It’s going to be more than sandwiches.”

Maloney & Madix Held a Tasting for Their New Spot

Getting closer to opening Something About Her, Maloney and Madix got a group of people together for a tasting in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kent was on-hand to sample some potential menu items. She shared a photo of herself holding a sandwich at the event.

“I’ve been training for this day. Something About Her sandwich tasting,” Kent captioned a pic on her Instagram Stories. In another post, she showed a close up shot of the sandwich. “Y’all are not ready. I have never in my life,” Kent captioned the post, adding a drooling face emoji.

Meanwhile, SURver Kristina Kelly shared a picture from the event on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, Madix and Maloney flanked a sign that read “Something About Her Los Angeles 2022.”

“So proud of you two,” Kelly captioned her post.

Maloney reshared some of these, including another post from someone who wrote, “best sandwich I’ve ever had…”

The tasting appeared to be filmed for the “Vanderpump Rules” finale, as evidenced by Maloney’s Instagram Stories. She reshared a post from the Instagram account cici.loves.you that had some pictures from the event.

“These sandwiches look so yummy! So happy that the season 10 finale is about out girlies and their accomplishments,” she wrote.

