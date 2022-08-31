Katie Maloney Blames ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star for Hookup

Katie Maloney has placed the blame for the hook-up between her soon-to-be ex-husband and her friend Raquel Leviss on their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.

According to Page Six, who spoke with a source, Maloney is placing the blame on Scheana Shay for Tom Schwartz and Leviss’ make-out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Is Angry With Scheana Shay for Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Hook-Up: ‘She Planted the Seed’

“Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding,” a production source told Page Six. “Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up.”

This is likely the reason the two women unfollowed each other on Instagram and why Maloney was not at the Mexico wedding, despite traveling abroad anyway.

The source indicated that Maloney felt due to both Leviss and Schwartz having “passive” personalities, Shay “pushed them” together.

“So who was going to make the first move?” the source told the outlet. “Katie thinks Scheana’s encouragement gave Raquel and Schwartz the green light to explore a connection.”

Maloney and Schwartz announced they were splitting up after 12 years together on March 19 but have remained close and even often post photos hanging out together.

“She’s just annoyed because he decided to hook up with a girl in their circle of friends,” the source told the outlet. “She’s blaming Scheana.“

The source says it was actually Maloney who started everything.

“She planted the seed,” the source told the outlet. “Katie initially put the idea out there. She told Scheana, ‘They’d be really cute together.’ Scheana simply relayed the message later on to Raquel: ‘Katie thinks that you and Schwartz would make a really good match and gave her blessing.’”

An old podcast episode between Shay and Schwartz resurfaced when the rumors hit the public revealing a conversation Schwartz had with Shay about Leviss.

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” Schwartz Shay on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance,” he continued. “She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

Brock Davies Says Maloney Was ‘Disinvited’ From the Wedding, Maloney Denies That Claim

Brock Davis, the new husband to Scheana Shay, took to Instagram comments to reply to a fan commenting that Maloney didn’t go to the wedding.

“She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'” he wrote on the post which included a headline that Maloney was seen ‘screaming’ at Schwartz after catching him making out.

Maloney also replied by writing, “I’m enjoying all the untruths.” She also included a popcorn emoji.

Prior to the wedding, Leviss told Page Six that she felt like their friend group was put in an uncomfortable situation following the couple’s split.

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” Leviss told Page Six in May. “It has [changed the dynamic]. It seems that way, anyway — even though I’m friends with both of them.”

