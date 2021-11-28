Katie Maloney Opens up About Her Abortion in New Podcast

I a new podcast, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney opened up more about her abortion, explaining why she decided to share with the audience and how she feels about it now. During this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Maloney revealed on the show that she had an abortion about 10 years ago, as she and Tom Schwartz were still in the early stages of their relationship.

“I did not know the kind of response I was gonna get,” Maloney said during a Nov. 26 episode of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast. “I was a little nervous, a little bit like, ‘Should I have done this? I don’t know.’ But I’m really glad I listened to my heart on this one. When it came to Tom and I… wanting to open up about our fertility, like we have to start at the beginning. And the beginning, it’s not a happy story. But it was, you know, what we went through. And we have to be honest about it.”

Maloney continued, “We all make mistakes, but we all do the best we can with what we’re getting. And Tom and I, 10 years ago… when this came up, we were not in that position to become parents.”

During the episode, Maloney also said that she felt fortunate to be able to get an abortion at the time.

“I just think that, you know, I was not ready at that point to become a mother, especially in a new relationship,” Maloney explained. “So I was very fortunate that, you know, I live in a place and that was in a position that I was able to go somewhere to, you know, have an abortion.”

Maloney’s Husband, Tom Schwartz, ‘Can’t Wait’ to Have Kids

Maloney’s husband, Tom Schwartz, is fully on board with having a family in the future, as he recently told HollywoodLife that he “can’t wait” to have kids.

“[I]t’s been awesome seeing all my friends progress and evolve as parents,” Schwartz told the outlet in Oct. 2021. “It’s beautiful. They’re all such great parents and I had no doubt … but really, they just have blown me away. I feel like they’ve all hit their strides and I can’t wait to have kids.”

Schwartz also added, “I want to go see the world a little bit before we have kids. I’ve never even been to Europe! I’ve been to some cool places — Japan, Iceland, but I want to go see the world a little bit before we have kids because we’re going to be on a new form of lockdown when we have those.”

One ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Said That Maloney Felt ‘Left Out’ While Her Friends Had Babies

Even though the “Vanderpump Rules” crew is happy for their friends who recently became parents, like Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix did admit that she thought Maloney felt a bit “left out” during the baby boom.

“I didn’t realize she was getting pressure from people,” Madix told Us Weekly in Oct. 2021. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff online toward her, and it just makes me feel bad. I just wanted her to know, like, ‘I’m here, and I’m not pregnant.’ I was like, ‘We can have a hot girl summer. We can just do whatever we want. But when the time is right, go ahead and plan for it. For now, let’s go have fun.’”

