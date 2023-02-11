Katie Maloney Gives Update on Something About Her

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, which premiered in 2021, Katie Maloney established a business partnership with her castmate Ariana Madix. Maloney and the “Fancy AF Cocktails” co-author announced that they planned on opening an upscale sandwich shop called Something About Her. According to the upcoming establishment’s official Instagram page, the restaurant was “[c]oming 2022.”

Maloney updated fans about her project in a February 2023 interview on her former castmate, Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” The 37-year-old shared that she and Madix “got [their] location” for Something About Her and suggested that it will be near SUR Restaurant & Lounge, located in West Hollywood. She noted, however, that she and her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star still have quite a bit of work ahead of them.

“You think that finding the location is the hardest part, so you think, but there are so many factors that go into it, it’s not as simple as like picking out paint or tables and chairs, it’s like a lot of extra work, legal stuff that goes into it, licenses and entitlements and things,” explained Maloney.

Maloney went on to say that she and Madix have not yet gotten to work on the “fun parts” of starting a business. She shared that they decided to focus on “working with consultants to really map out in great detail the business plan [and] the budget” before planning out other aspects of the restaurant. Maloney explained that she did not agree with how her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval, handled opening their bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s.

“No shade to the guys but they kind of worked backwards, I don’t think that helped them in the long run, it cost them a lot of money and a lot of time and so kind of — not necessarily learning from that but that sort of reinforced that we were doing things the correct way,” said Maloney.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also shared that she and Madix want to ensure that the restaurant is timeless and “romantic.” She noted that they were inspired by the interiors in Nancy Meyers’ films.

“It’s not trendy, it doesn’t feel like this is a trendy spot, it feels like it’s kind of been there forever in a way,” said the reality television personality.

Ariana Madix Spoke About Her Relationship W ith Katie Maloney

Madix spoke about her relationship with Maloney in an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. The 37-year-old mentioned Maloney’s split from Schwartz and noted that she never felt obligated to “pick a side.”

“I know that breakups are very difficult for the people involved so I feel like that I just wanted to be supportive of them navigating that,” said the reality television personality.

She noted, however, that she has had difficulty navigating her friendships with Maloney and Scheana Shay. As fans are aware, Maloney did not attend Shay’s August 2022 wedding for undisclosed reasons.

“It is very difficult. It’s hard because it’s like you love someone so much but you obviously don’t always agree with what people are doing or saying but you love the person — so it can be hard too because you’re like I don’t want them to be mad at me,” explained Madix.

Katie Maloney Opened Up About Her Breakup With Tom Schwartz

Maloney spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband in a February 2023 interview with E! News. She clarified that she did not believe her marriage ended because Schwartz was too busy opening Schwartz & Sandy’s.

“While that is part of it, because it was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back, I don’t blame anything, I think I was kind of working on myself and doing a lot of like self-healing, like trying to build up my confidence and once I did that, I was looking at my life through a different lens and realizing that there was a lot of issues that I had been ignoring,” explained Maloney.