Katie Maloney Poses on the Beach in Spain: PHOTOS

Katie Maloney is living her best life – abroad. The “Vanderpump Rules” star has had a difficult year, but she’s enjoying some downtime in Europe with friends following her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

In April 2023, Maloney, 36, posed on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, and fans couldn’t help but notice how happy and relaxed she looks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Shared Photos From Her Trip to Spain

Maloney has been on a European vacation for more than a week. The international trek started with a friend’s wedding in England along with “Vanderpump Rules” pals Ariana Madix and Dayna Kathan. Madix dropped off the trip, but Maloney and Kathan have been enjoying other European cities together.

In a post shared on April 30, Maloney posed on a beach wearing jean shorts and a white button-up shirt tied at the waist. The Bravo star sat on a blue and white striped towel as she sipped on a drink. Maloney tagged the pics “Little Beach House Barcelona.” According to its website, the seafront club is located in the village of Garraf and is designed for “unplugged retreats.”

“It’s giving Jasper Cullen at the beach,” Maloney captioned her post, referencing the “Twilight” character Jasper Hale.

But fans thought the pic was giving other vibes.

“It’s giving Katie living her best life 🔥🙌 ,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s giving main girl energy,” another wrote.

“It’s giving ‘Tom, who?’” a third chimed in.

“You are just glowing girl 💖 Be careful you will sparkle ✨in the sun ☀️,” another fan wrote to Maloney.

Katie Maloney Has Traveled to Europe Multiple Times

Maloney has made good use of her passport in the past year. In May 2022, she flew to Rome for her best friend Stassi Schroeder’s wedding. Maloney was the maid of honor for her pal’s Italian nuptials that took place two months after she announced she was ending her marriage to Schwartz.

She also previously traveled to Europe in 2017 with Schroeder and Kristen Doute shortly after shooting the season 7 reunion, per Reality Tea. The trio trekked through Copenhagen, Denmark, and then headed to Paris, France during their girls’ trip.

Maloney’s latest trip to Europe comes amid her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Sandoval’s cheating scandal, aka ‘Scandoval,” and her ex-husband Schwartz’s implication in it.

According to BravoTV.com, during a March 2023 appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney revealed that while she and her ex had originally agreed to remain close friends, they have since paused their friendship and only communicate in regard to the two dogs they share.

“We put our friendship on hold,” Maloney told WWHL host Andy Cohen. “We’re not kiki-ing.”

Maloney also confirmed that she would never get back together with Schwartz even if he apologized for never prioritizing her or their marriage. “No,” she said. “He would need to be lobotomized and completely act different.”

Katie revealed that during the 12 years she was with Schwartz she felt like a “broken woman” because he made her self-esteem so low and that it took her a long time to see “the writing on the wall.”

