Katie Maloney Cries While Talking About Her Split From Tom Schwartz

On March 15, 2022, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their decision to end their marriage. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars posted individual statements to their respective Instagram account after weeks of rumors about their relationship ending.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney wrote in a post on her Instagram. “But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” she added.

On March 18, 2022, Maloney opened up about her split on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. The episode, titled “The Hardest Decision of My Life,” was unplanned, according to Maloney, but she ultimately decided to change her podcast schedule because she wanted to talk about her personal life and what she has been going through.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney & Schwartz Have Been Separated for a Month & Are Still Living Together

Maloney said that she didn’t have a plan for her podcast episode, but she really wanted to share some of her feelings — and an explanation, of sorts.

“It’s something that I never thought I’d have to announce,” Maloney said, before thanking people for reaching out to her and showing her support.

She went on to say that she and Schwartz separated in February 2022, and that they are navigating this together, despite deciding to go their separate ways. She also said that she and Schwartz are still living together while they figure things out.

Maloney acknowledged that she and Schwartz share the same friend group, so it has been important for them to figure out how to ensure that they are cordial, and that they also don’t fall into a hole of making their friends choose sides.

“Everyone has been very supportive,” Maloney said. “There’s been no judgment, only love,” she added.

Maloney Confirmed it Was Her Decision to End Her Marriage

An emotional Maloney explained that she had things in her life and in her relationship come “into focus,” and while she says that she loves Schwartz and that he is her “person,” she just wasn’t happy.

“For a long time, I sat with it. And I thought about it. And I didn’t talk to anyone about it for a long time because I wanted to know if it was just maybe something else that was making me feel this way,” Maloney said, adding that it “didn’t stop.”

The reality star said she got to a point where she “couldn’t deny it,” and she had to make the decision that was best for her. She went on to admit that she felt that she put Schwartz first and she prioritized him, but she had stopped putting her own wants, desires, and ultimately her happiness, first.

Maloney told Schwartz how she was feeling, and said it “needed to happen.”

“It got to a point where I felt like I was going to burst,” she explained. “I felt like I was drifting. And I couldn’t stop it. And it was just, it was the hardest, hardest thing to do. It was the hardest thing to tell him, because I knew it was going to crush him,” she added.

She and Schwartz are supporting one another through this challenging time, and Maloney admits that they won’t be living together forever, but, for now, they are taking things one day at a time.

