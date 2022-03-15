Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Split Rumors Have Fans Divided

Rumors that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have split have been circulating for weeks, but neither party has confirmed or denied said rumors.

Aside from the fact that the “Vanderpump Rules” stars haven’t been spotted together on social media in more than a month, Maloney has been sharing some cryptic posts on Instagram. Moreover, she hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, and has been spending a lot more time with her girlfriends as of late.

On March 14, 2022, The Sun reported that Maloney and Sandoval had ended their 12-year relationship. Without any confirmation from either party, however, fans are still left to speculate — and that’s exactly what they’ve done. Interestingly, however, a lot of VPR fans don’t actually believe that Maloney and Schwartz have split. Several seem to think that the couple is keeping the public guessing on purpose. The reason? Well, it could be a number of things.

Fans have suggested that Maloney and Schwartz are keeping fans guessing because they are getting a nice social media boost from people constantly checking their feeds. Others think that Maloney and Schwartz are looking for a good storyline for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” despite the fact that Bravo hasn’t renewed the program just yet.

Regardless if Maloney and Schwartz are still together or not, there seems to be a lot of chatter about what’s going on in their personal lives — and that won’t stop until they themselves decide to stop it.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Blind Suggests Maloney & Schwartz Are Milking the Breakup Rumors

A blind sent in to Bravo and Cocktails suggests that Maloney and Schwartz are purposely letting people assume what’s going on with them because the rumors are creating a “media buzz” which, in turn, leads to funds coming in.

“These Bravo stars could settle the rumors that they’ve split, but it’s good to have a media buzz. They make their living off their likeness. People talk, they make, on whatever they’re selling or businesses they have. If they aren’t relevant then they aren’t making money. But keeping chatting,” the blind reads.

The blind doesn’t suggest whether or not Maloney and Schwartz have actually split, however, leaving fans to continue speculating about what’s really going on.

Many Fans Think Maloney & Schwartz Are Keeping Things Vague for a Season 10 Storyline

A Reddit thread about the possible split has many fans believing that Maloney and Schwartz are keeping things hush-hush until Bravo renews “Vanderpump Rules” for a 10th season. The two will end up having a major storyline if they can keep the rumors going, whether they are true or not — and some fans think that’s exactly what is happening.

“They absolutely will not address anything until they get another season. Then, on the show everyone will speculate behind their back at first. We will continue to watch them despise each other, maybe discontinue fertility efforts, and get trailer clips that makes everyone watching say, ‘oh my god the rumors are true,'” one Redditor suggested, kicking off a thread.

“100% believe this is all made up to get to Season 10. The show needs to either end or needs to get a completely new group who ACTUALLY WORK AT SUR,” someone else commented.

“Basically, I don’t think it’ll be a thing that gets addressed or brought up by the time the show would be filming (if it does). If they were trying to milk the rumors they wouldn’t 1) confirm otherwise, and would probably 2) be posting a LOT more about it. Kind of like Lala has been about Rand. Basically, I wouldn’t assume much until we see more than we have,” a third person wrote.

“Totally agree S9 Katie had little no storyline and was so boring.. This would bring up fan base and keep her relevant a bit longer. Same goes for Tom,” a fourth comment read.

