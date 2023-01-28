Katie Maloney & Stassi Schroeder Look ‘So Young’ in Birthday Photo

Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder had fans talking when they posed for a photo together at Schroeder’s daughter’s birthday party.

The “Vanderpump Rules” veterans reunited for Hartford Clark’s 2nd birthday bash in January 2023, and fans on social media couldn’t get over how great they both look.

“Vanderpump Rules” Fans Think Stassi Schroeder & Katie Maloney Look So Young

Schroeder is 34 years old, while Maloney is 36. Both have had major life changes over the past few years. Schroeder was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020 and went on to have Hartford the following year, while Maloney recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

At Hartford’s birthday party, the two friends posed for a photo that Maloney later shared on Instagram. Both women wore short skirts and black boots as they posed in front of the Queen of Harts tent at the party.

Fans reacted in the comment section, with many saying the photo looked like it was from the early days of “Vanderpump Rules” when they were in their early twenties.

“This pic is giving 2013 Katie and Stassi feels,” one fan wrote.

“It’s season one Stassi & Katie but better,” another agreed.

“Why do you guys look so young?!” another wanted to know.

“Are u 2 aging backwards?” asked another fan.

“You guys look so young! Seriously you look like you’re in your 20’s,” wrote another.

Others revealed they thought the photo was a throwback from back in the day because the two look like “teenagers” in it.

“Thought this was a throwback photo…Y’all look [fire],” another fan chimed in.

Stassi Schroeder & Katie Maloney Have Been Vocal About Things They Do to Look Young

While they are still only in their mid-30s, the two friends have never hidden the fact that they use injectibles and other treatments to look youthful.

In 2018, Maloney posted to Instagram after she got a Kybella injection in her chin. The non-surgical treatment targets fat cells under the skin.

“It’s been real ya three extra chins, but thank you, next,” Maloney captioned the pica. “Getting that Kybella on with the only man I trust my face with. @drlayke @plastixdocs.”

According to BravoTV.com, Maloney also treated herself to lip injections at Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab + Laser in her home state of Utah. “If you’re in Utah, come to the [Beauty Lab + Laser],” Maloney told fans on social media. “Life is short, get the lips… like I did.”

Fans have also noticed that Maloney has lost weight since her split from Schwartz, with some saying she has a “revenge body.”

And Schroeder previously told People magazine that she started getting Botox at age 23.

“I’ve always done it conservatively, and I have it down to a science,” she revealed. “I know exactly how much I like to get, where I like to get it, and I always tell my doctor, ‘You know, I need to have some expression.’ I like people to see how I’m feeling. I’m on reality TV: If I’m angry, people need to know it.”

In an interview with Byrdie, Schroeder said she has no shame in getting Botox.

“We color our hair, add extensions, get eyelash extensions, do all of this to ourselves, but we can’t just calm our wrinkles down a little bit?” she said. “I’ve just never really understood why it has to be secretive. Let’s be up front about what we’re doing—there’s no shame in that.”

