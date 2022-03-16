Katie Maloney Releases Statement Confirming Split From Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney has confirmed that she and Tom Schwartz are getting a divorce. After weeks of speculation, the “Vanderpump Rules” star released a statement on Instagram on March 15, 2022.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney’s statement began.

But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” she continued.

“Thank you all for the kind words and support,” Maloney concluded.

Moments later, Schwartz released a statement of his own on his Instagram feed.

“Well, this sucks,” Schwartz’s statement begins. He goes on to say that he’s not quite sure how he’s supposed to go about making a statement of this nature. Schwartz then said he “fully” respects Maloney’s decision, and that it would have been “far sadder if she decided to stay with [him] whilst not happy.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Suspected That Maloney & Schwartz Were Having Trouble Based on Her Instagram Posts

Split rumors started when Maloney posted a couple of cryptic things on her Instagram Stories. The first was a quote about divorce, and, a few days later, she shared the song “King” by Florence + the Machine, leading fans to think that she and Schwartz may have been having issues; the lyrics are very specific.

“We argue in the kitchen about whether to have children. About the world ending and the scale of my ambition. And how much is art really worth. The very thing you’re best at. Is the thing that hurts the most,” the first part of the song starts out.

From there, Maloney has been seen spending a lot of time with her girlfriends, and she hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring. This caused additional speculation, but without a statement from Maloney or Schwartz, fans were left to piece together rumors and gossip.

