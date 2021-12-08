Katie Maloney Says Tom Sandoval Lied About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bar Storyline

Katie Maloney has a message for Tom Sandoval.

The ”Vanderpump Rules” stars have been butting heads all season over the new bar business that Sandoval is opening with Katie’s husband, Tom Schwartz.

After being told she couldn’t be part of the “Schwartz & Sandy’s” business, Katie lashed out in a video rant that left fans concerned. She also addressed recent comments Sandoval made about her on a podcast in which she claimed he said she “used” him for a storyline on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In her video, Katie said Sandoval tried to “discredit” her with his story about her potential involvement in the bar venture.

“He tried to discredit me… when he said I tried to use him for a storyline,” she said as she positioned her hand under her chin. “Which was adorable. And also a huge lie.”

She went on to recount a text exchange she had with Sandoval on December 7, 2020 about things she and Schwartz talked about regarding the bar, and the possibility of her being part of it.

“Not dramatic or crazy, just something Tom [Schwartz] and I were talking about,” she added.

Katie said she told Sandoval specifically said her request to collaborate on the bar had nothing to do with the Bravo reality show.

“And this is why I’m a little, little irritated,” she said. “I said ‘Not just for a storyline.’ I never begged Sandoval…”

“Sandoval, stop treating me like I’m some thirsty b***”,” Katie said at the end of the clip, which can be seen below.

Fans Reacted to Katie’s Bizarre Video

In the comment section to an Instagram post of the video, some fans thought Katie seemed “tipsy” or “high as a kite.” Others called the video “bizarre” and questioned Katie’s hand movements and robotic voice. And others were genuinely concerned about the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

“Put down the tequila girl!” one follower wrote.

“She must know, that it is very clear that she is on drugs,” another wrote.

“What’s with the hand?” another asked.

“Is she ok?” another wanted to know.

“I couldn’t finish watching it!” another wrote. “What’s wrong with her?”

But others sided with Katie and said it didn’t matter if she was possibly under the influence, just that she was sticking up for herself.

“She’s probably just had a few cocktails or smoked a joint,” one commenter wrote. “I agree. Sandoval is ridiculous. So hot headed and narcissistic. Her hubs needs to seriously put Sandy in his place.

“Bottom line….after many years, she’s done with Sandoval’s s*** and honestly, who blames her!?! Schwartz needs to find his balls and stand up for his lady….and I don’t mean Sandoval,” another agreed.

Tom Sandoval Previously Hinted that Katie Used Him for More Screen Time on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Katie’s video retort was posted days after Sandoval talked about her on the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast. Sandoval claimed that Katie called him up before production for the 9th season of the Bravo reality show started to ask if she could tell producers she was involved with the bar.

Sandoval claimed that Katie told him, “I’m getting ready to go meet with production. I just wanted to see if it’s cool if I tell them that I might help out in the office or take some phone calls or maybe help train some staff.”

Sandoval noted that he was confused by his co-star’s request because the bar opening wasn’t happening any time soon.

“I understand what she was asking,” Sandoval told the podcast “’Like, “I know you guys are gonna be filming and talking about this, and I wanna be able to film.’ … I can tell you that it’s always great when you’re involved with more things because then you can film more, that’s the way it is.”

