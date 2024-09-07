‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Have Awkward Encounter Off Camera

Two cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” attended the same event, but they did not speak to each other.

During a September 2024 episode of her “Disrespectfully” podcast, veteran bar star Katie Maloney revealed that she ran into Tom Sandoval at a Limp Bizkit concert and ignored his attempts to get her attention.

Multiple stars from the Bravo reality show remain estranged two years after Sandoval’s shocking “Scandoval” cheating scandal with former co-star Raquel Leviss first began.

As of this writing, filming for “Vanderpump Rules’ is “on pause” as producers try to figure out the next direction for the show.

Katie Maloney Said She Didn’t Expect to Run Into Sandoval

On the podcast, Maloney’s co-host Dayna Kathan said when the two were at the Limp Bizkit show as guests of the band, she looked over and saw Maloney had “bug eyes.”

Maloney explained, “I looked to my left and it’s like there’s not a ton of people, but there’s enough people. But it’s still a pretty intimate sort of gathering of folks. And I look over, Tom Sandoval’s in cosplay as Fred Durst. He’s got a red hat on. Normally he’s wearing a black TomTom hat. A red hat he picked for that evening. I don’t know.”

The two revealed that Sandoval’s girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson was also there.

“Yeah, so I mean I’m like I’m just not gonna look, I’m gonna ignore them,” Maloney recalled. “Where I need to look is out here anyway, I don’t need to look over there. Keep my attention over here. It’s fine, whatever. But at one point, you know, I’m like looking to my left just at my friends over here and out and out of my periphery I see the two of them. And they’re just like waving at me. It was kind a little bit of ‘[expletive] you.’”

Kathan mentioned how uncomfortable the situation was and noted she felt some hostile energy and “weird” vibes coming from the couple.

But Maloney said, “It didn’t obviously like ruin anything. But it was just, [we] could have done without it.”

“I didn’t really think that Tom was a Limp Bizkit fan but surprise, surprise,” she added.

Katie Maloney’s Beef With Sandoval Dates Back to Before Scandoval

Maloney previously took issue with Sandoval’s influence over her now ex-husband Tom Schwartz. “That man has never offered me a sincere apology since the day I met him,” she said of Sandoval in a “Vanderpump Rules’ season 11 episode, per Us Weekly. “He has been awful to me. He interfered in my marriage. He made everyone think I was a monster.” She also referred to Sandoval as a “trash bag of a human” and a “demon.”

Sandoval fired back about Maloney during an episode of “The Vanderpump Rules Aftershow.” “I think Katie’s level of anger is rarely ever on par with the action,” Sandoval said. “She, like, openly talks about how she enjoys watching people suffer and stuff. That is the very definition of evil.”

