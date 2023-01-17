Katie Maloney Dishes on Filming With Tom Schwartz Post-Breakup

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz finalized their divorce in October 2022. While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” Maloney opened up about filming the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” with Schwartz. She disclosed that she had difficulty working alongside the 40-year-old. She explained their breakup “was still like a very tender subject” during the production of season 10.

“[It was] a very tender time in our lives, we were still exploring and navigating the friendship between us and that whole aspect of it all was new to both of us, and we had just, just barely moved out of our house and there was still just a lot of things that were new to the both of us, so yeah, you throw in filming into the mix of all of that, and yeah, it was definitely, definitely, very, very difficult,” said the reality television personality.

Maloney also gave an update on her current relationship with her ex-husband.

“I think we made it through, we’ll see,” said the 36-year-old.

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Split From Tom Schwartz in October 2022

Maloney shared similar comments about how her split from Schwartz affected filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 during an October 2022 interview with E! News.

“There has been a lot of awkward moments and a lot of uncomfortable moments for sure. I feel like I didn’t have a lot of people showing me a lot of empathy. Let’s put it that way, a lot of friends who actually weren’t true friends,” said the 36-year-old.

Maloney also shared she was upset that Schwartz chose to be open about his dating life in season 10.

“I still wanted us to maintain a level of respect for one another so I try to keep my life and what I was doing separate and private and not hurt him with that,” explained the Bravo star.

Katie Maloney Spoke About Her Behavior While Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While recording a January 2023 episode of her former castmate, Stassi Schroeder’s podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi,” Maloney shared she believes her behavior on “Vanderpump Rules” gets misconstrued as “mean.” She explained that she is blunt and does not “ take b******.” She also suggested she has had issues with her co-stars.

“I’m like a no b****** person, and I’m just more like direct with things. It’s not about being mean, I don’t like the b******. And there’s a lot of b****** with these people sometimes and I can’t f***** deal with it. Like I have been dealing with some of that b***** for a really long time and I’m tired,” shared the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host.

Lala Kent Shared Katie Maloney Went Through Difficulty in Season 10

Maloney’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent shared information about the show’s upcoming tenth season on a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She revealed fans will see the cast navigate hardships in the new episodes.

“It was an intense season on many levels for everyone, [Schwartz and Tom Sandoval] trying to get their bar open, Katie navigating a divorce, and everyone just had something that they were dealing with,” said the mother of one.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to premiere on February 8, 2023.