Katie Maloney Reveals if Tom Schwartz Cheated on Her Ahead of Divorce Filing

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are never, ever getting back together.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars stunned fans with their joint divorce announcement on March 15, but new details reveal that there was trouble in paradise – and a separation – long before that.

Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, were together for 12-years and had a TV wedding, officiated by Lisa Vanderpump, that aired on “Vanderpump Rules” in 2016. The couple legally married in Las Vegas in 2019, according to Page Six.

Katie Maloney Revealed if Infidelity Played a Part in the Demise of Her Marriage

In the early days of their relationship, Maloney and Schwartz argued often, especially while drinking. Schwartz also may have cheated on his wife while he was “blackout drunk” during the first year of their unofficial marriage, according to Us Weekly.

In a 2018 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Lala Kent revealed that Schwartz was drunk during a trip to New York and made out with one of her friends. Schwartz could not deny that the incident took place, because he was too drunk to remember what happened.

“First of all, I don’t even know how that happened and it’s so regrettable, I’m so embarrassed,” he told Us at the time. “It’s like, especially for my age …as a married man …knowing that I hurt someone I love so much, it’s really embarrassing. …completely unacceptable and really douchey.”

In his divorce statement, Schwartz made it pretty clear that the split was Maloney’s idea. “Fully respect Katie’s decision,” he wrote, adding that while it is “sad” it would be “far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

In a new interview, Maloney revealed that cheating did not play a role in the couple’s split.

“No infidelity,” she told a celebrity photographer who caught her in public, per E! News. “We just grew apart, you know. We have a great friendship but things just happen sometimes, unfortunately.”

The former SURver was also asked if there is a chance she and Schwartz will “get back together” or “call off the divorce.”

“I don’t think so,” she said, adding “yeah” when asked to confirm that “this is it” for her and Schwartz.

Schwartz issued a similar sentiment when stopped by a paparazzi as he exited a Home Depot store in California days after the split announcement. According to E! News, the TomTom co-owner said the reason for the split was “complicated” but noted that there was “nothing in particular” that happened.

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Actually Separated on February 12

Maloney filed for divorce one week after announcing the separation. According to Page Six, Maloney listed Feb. 12, 2022, as the date of her and Schwartz’s separation and used “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce filing. The Bravo star also requested no spousal support for either party and noted that they are still determining assets.

Maloney marked anything that was acquired by either her or her ex since Feb. 12 to be considered their “sole and separate property.”

Maloney and Schwartz are still living together in the Valley Village, California. The couple, purchased the home for $1.9 million in 2019, per Reality Blurb.

An insider told People magazine the exes are still “a part of each other’s lives” despite the split.

“They’re still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves,” a second insider told The Sun. of Maloney and Schwartz.

