‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says Ex Broke Dating Agreement

Katie Maloney hinted that Tom Schwartz broke an agreement they made about dating after their divorce.

In March 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced plans to end their marriage. Five months later, Schwartz hooked up with co-star Raquel Leviss while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, according to Us Weekly.

In October 2022, Maloney told E! News that following her split from Schwartz she found out that some people in her circle weren’t “true friends.” She also admitted that “of course” it hurt to see her ex-husband move on so fast.

Katie Maloney Talked About Tom Schwartz Dating Other Bravo Stars

On the November 11, 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney was joined by “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard. The two began talking about dating within the Bravoverse, with Maloney noting that Bravo host Andy Cohen sometimes gets involved in matchmaking.

“Andy Cohen helps facilitate those things. I know he’s trying to facilitate Tom Schwartz and…what’s her name…Taylor [Green from ‘Southern Charm’],” Maloney said.

Hubbard asked Maloney how she feels about that.

“I mean, I don’t know her but…she’s pretty,” Maloney admitted.

She then clarified that dating Bravo stars outside of their show is fair game. “Listen, the only thing Tom and I talked about was just like, you know maybe we just don’t date within our friend group,” Maloney said.

While Hubbard joked that she has been known to do that, Maloney added, “It’s one thing when you’ve been, for the entirety of the group of friends, you’ve been a couple and married. Then to break up and started dating within that group just feels a little toxic.”

Katie Maloney Compared Raquel Leviss to a Swimfan

In October 2022, Leviss posed wearing an oversized sweatshirt with the TomTom logo on it while at BravoCon. Schwartz and pal Tom Sandoval are partners at the West Hollywood bar TomTom, along with Lisa Vanderpump.

In a comment on the @seeyounextmondayy Instagram account, Maloney reacted to the photo. “She a fan girl,” Maloney wrote of Leviss. “Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the toms.”

Leviss replied to Maloney’s comment via a post on the _surrules Instagram account. “I admit… I am a fan of the Toms.” she wrote. ”I’m definitely a fan of the restaurant… best vibe, food, and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I’m also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! Here to support their business endeavors,” she added.

But while speaking on Maloney’s podcast, Hubbard said she was “shocked” when Leviss showed up in the TomTom hoodie as a dress for the BravoCon event.

“She knew you were gonna be there, she knew Tom Schwartz was gonna be there,” Hubbard said to Maloney. “I just think it was a slap in the face,” she added. “Like showing up, on purpose to an event with you. What was the point of that? What kind of message are you trying to send, to show up in your ex-husband’s sweater.”

“I don’t know if was a message, but to me, it was just…” Maloney laughed, adding that when she first saw a photo of Leviss in the getup posted on Instagram and she joked that she’s “a f***ing fan girl.” She went on to compare Leviss to an obsessed fan.

“Not to slight fans of the show,” Maloney clarified. “I’m talking about being fan girl, swimfan, like groupie, desperado. … Like swimfan, like you’re trying the hardest. Like whoa, like chill out. It’s one thing to be a supportive friend, it’s another thing to be like that.”

Maloney added that she didn’t think any more about it, but the story caught fire. “She’s still talking about it,” she said of Leviss.

