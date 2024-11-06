Bravo Star Says She Didn’t Deserve Her Ex-Husband’s ‘Bad Behavior & Treatment’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney opened up about her 2022 divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

During an appearance on the November 4 episode of the “Brutally Anna” podcast, Maloney spoke about her decision to end her marriage.

“For a long time, I normalized bad behavior and treatment that I just didn’t deserve. And I’m not saying I was innocent in all of it. Of course. I can be very difficult,” said Maloney on the podcast episode.

Maloney also said that Schwartz “didn’t know how to be a partner.” In addition, she said she and her ex-husband, whom she legally wed in 2019, three years after their wedding ceremony, did not have “the same goals and intentions.”

In addition, Maloney said she realized she needed to end her 12-year-long relationship after she began feeling more confident in herself.

“I just started to love myself again. And I think through that process, I was looking at the rest of my life like being, ‘Hold on, like, I don’t deserve this.’ I always thought I did. I think I just normalized so much to myself,” said Maloney.

She also said she “was still very much in love with him” when she approached Schwartz about wanting a divorce.

“It was really heartbreaking to come to that sort of conclusion of understanding what’s best for me but just trying to fight it,” said Maloney in the interview.

She suggested, however, that she had resentment towards him.

“Emotionally, it became very difficult to be with him. Because when someone doesn’t show up for you, it hurts. There was a lot of hurt that was built up. He cheated on me in the past. And so there was things I hadn’t healed from that were definitely weighing on me and affected my feelings towards him,” said Maloney on the podcast episode.

Maloney also said she “just grew and he didn’t.”

“History kept repeating itself over and over. And it just kind of beat me down into that place where I just felt like ‘I’ve been with him for this long. I’m getting to this age. Do I really want to start over? Can I start over? Will I meet someone? Am I worthy of that?'” said Maloney.

She also said she determined that she needed to end her marriage because Schwartz was not “going to change.”

Katie Maloney Explained Why She Has Remained Friends With Tom Schwartz

While recording the “Brutally Anna” podcast episode, Maloney shared why she has decided to remain friends with Schwartz. She explained that she tries to stay friendly with all her ex-partners. In addition, she said her and Schwartz’s “problem was never [their] friendship.”

“We had a great friendship. It was when I needed him to step up to be a partner, that’s when he struggled the most,” said Maloney on the November 4 podcast episode.

Katie Maloney Is Currently in a Relationship

Maloney shared that she is currently in a relationship during the October 16 episode of her podcast, “Disrespectfully.”

She also told her podcast listeners that she is “in love” with her boyfriend, whom she described as “the most wonderful person [she has] ever met.”

“He makes me feel really special. And he’s really special,” said Maloney.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay confirmed that Maloney’s boyfriend is Sleeping with Sirens member, Nick Martin. She said she met Martin at the 2024 When We Were Young festival in an October 2024 episode of her podcast, “Scheanagians with Scheana Shay.”

Tom Schwartz Has a Girlfriend

Schwartz has been dating Sophia Skoro since the summer of 2023. Schwartz spoke about his relationship during an April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood. He said he was “happy” to be dating Skoro.

“It’s kind of new and exciting. I kind of feel at peace for the first time in a long time. And it’s been really pleasant,” said Schwartz to the publication.

Schwartz also told the publication he enjoyed being friends with Maloney following their split.

“It’s nice. I feel like we have like a playful little banter,” said Schwartz during the interview.