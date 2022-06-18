Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz List Their House For $2.7 Million

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their split months ago, but they are just now going their separate ways. The exes have listed their Valley Village, California home for sale for more than 2 million dollars.

According to Page Six, in her divorce filing, Maloney listed Feb. 12, 2022, as the date of separation. Yet the two continued to live together in the $1.9 million home they purchased together in 2019.

During an episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney revealed that she and Schwartz continued to reside together following their split “to finish the repairs on our home“ before listing it for sale.

On June 9, 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran posted to Instagram as she said goodbye to her house. In a photo shared to her social media page, Maloney sat on the hardwood floors under a statement light fixture in the dining room and penned a poignant tribute before moving out for good.

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s House is Listed at $2.7 Million

Maloney and Schwartz’ house hit the market on June 16, 2022, according to Radar Online. The 3,593 square-foot home is located in the same Valley Village, California, neighborhood that fellow VPR stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright live in.

The real estate listing for the contemporary Cape Cod-style home features 42 photos. The house boasts 4 bedrooms and 5 baths and an open floor plan with wide-plank European Oak floors throughout. Glass pocket doors lead to the outdoor pool and spa area, according to the listing. Fans saw the house featured multiple times on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Katie Maloney Admitted She Wanted to Stay in the House

The house sale is an emotional decision for Maloney, who previously admitted she would have loved to stay there. In a June 2022 episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney explained why the house had to be sold versus her or Schwartz buying the other out.

“As much as I would have loved to stay there…it’s too much house for one person,” Maloney explained. “I originally was dying to stay there. I would have done anything to stay there. But then realistic thoughts entered my mind, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, how could I afford to stay there?’ I mean, with two incomes, with two people, yes, it’s totally doable. But on my own, yikes. I mean, I could not have afforded a mortgage like that on my own. It’s very, very expensive.”

“On top of that, you have the utilities of a house like that,” she added. “It’s also very expensive, and then you have a gardener, and you have a pool person, and property taxes, and, you know, it gets to be a lot. So it just fiscally did not make sense. The sensible thing to do was just to sell it and part ways and not try to stay there.”

In early June, Maloney and Schwartz moved into separate new apartments. Maloney previously told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she was downsizing and planned to take some time for herself.

“I don’t want to have to make like any big commitments, like buy a new house,” she said. “I just want to have like a little space that’s mine and then take some time to figure out where I want to be long term.”

