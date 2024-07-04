Katie Maloney Makes ‘Sad’ Revelation About Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney has forgotten what it’s like to be with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was a guest on the July 2, 2024, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, where she admitted that she would have no feelings whatsoever if she saw her former partner of 12 years making out with his new girlfriend, Sophia Skoro.

“It’s been like a really long time,” Maloney told host Amanda Hirsch of her 2022 split from Schwartz. “I don’t even remember what it’s like to kiss him. And that’s kind of sad, but like, that’s the truth. So I don’t, you know, that’s what happens.”

Maloney also shut down any thoughts of a future reconciliation with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. “I don’t think so,” she said. “I mean, like I said, I don’t think he has done any type of like therapy or work.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Katie Maloney Revealed What Else Was Lacking in Her Relationship With Schwartz

Maloney previously explained on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast that something was missing in her relationship with Schwartz. “There were so many happy moments, even day to day. I love being with him, but ultimately, I was just not fulfilled,” she said in 2022.

In the 2024 podcast interview, Maloney noted that Schwartz continues to blame the stress over his bar business and family issues for putting a strain on their marriage. But she called him out for not being there for her.

“I’m like, sir, when are you gonna talk about your involvement in like our relationship and not showing up for me and giving me emotional support and acting like my emotions were not valid and didn’t need support?” Maloney asked.

The Something About Her co-owner admitted that she had a “great friendship” with her ex.

“We had fun, we laughed together,” Maloney told Hirsch. “But there was so much missing that I needed out of that. I needed a partner in life. And I needed that like big love, you know. And I just didn’t have that.”

“I felt like he just didn’t really like me in ways, you know?” she added. “And I think we all saw that. And I feel like that was something that was really missing .”

Maloney explained that she decided to end the marriage so that both she and Schwartz would have the chance to find happiness and that person to “spend a long life with.”

Tom Schwartz Admitted He Should Have Done Things Differently in His Marriage

Schwartz has admitted that he is much to blame for the end of his relationship with Maloney. During a May 2024 interview on Cosmopolitan’s “Cheap Shots,” he was asked to list three things he could have done better in that relationship.

“Let her feel her feelings and validate them, before trying to confront them with logic,” Schwartz replied. “I think I was too quick to do that. Like too solution- oriented, as opposed to just letting her feel her feelings and getting it all out. I guess be a better listener. Not get drunk and make out with strangers on a regular basis.”

He elaborated on Zack Peter and Jeff Epstein’s “Disaster Daters” podcast in July. “Just validating feelings more, being a better listener. Letting her vent more often without me judging or me trying to provide a solution too fast,” he said.

Some fans noted that Schwartz left out some of his biggest faux marital mistakes that have played out on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Ummm…he forgot not cheat and maybe not pour drinks on your wife or her friend’s head. The little things 🤨,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

