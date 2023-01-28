VPR Star Says Katie Maloney Did ‘Not Have to Play a Mom’ to Tom Schwartz in Season 10

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent invited the host of the “Sexy Unique Podcast,” Lara Marie Schoenhals on a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Schoenhals mentioned that Katie Maloney finalized her divorce from Tom Schwartz in October 2022. She shared that she had been hopeful that the former couple would break up since season 9, as she believed the marriage weighed on Maloney. Kent suggested she agreed with Schoenhals and shared she was pleased her co-star was able to be single in the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I’m excited for people to see Katie this season because you do get to see her not have to play a mom to her husband, you know, there was something when she decided like ‘I’m doing this, I’m moving on with my life,’ something changed in her, something changed in her face. I said to her even your face looks different,” said Kent.

Katie Maloney Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz

While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” Maloney gave an update on her relationship with her ex-husband. She noted that they had lunch together at the Los Angeles outdoor shopping center, The Grove, on her 37th birthday. She shared that she had an enjoyable time with Schwartz during their meal together.

“There was absolutely no fighting, we had a very good time catching up about our families and what we’ve been up to over the last few weeks,” said Maloney.

She noted that while she does see Schwartz about once a week because they share custody of their dogs, Butter, and Gordo VonFriendenheimer, she does not usually have in-depth conversations with her ex-husband. She also shared that she did not expect videos of their outing to be circulated on social media.

“It was a nice time to just see how things have been going. But yeah, so that’s the tea on that, the tea on that there is really no tea. It was just like my birthday, it was a birthday lunch and it was very friendly and it was nice, so no arguing, not trying to like stir up drama or garner any attention. That’s not really how we ever think about things,” said the reality television personality.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz’s Breakup

“Vanderpump Rules” executive producer, Lisa Vanderpump, shared her thoughts about Schwartz and Maloney’s breakup during a May 2022 interview with Us Weekly. Vanderpump noted that she has been married for 40 years to her husband, Ken Todd, and understands that no marriage is perfect. She also referenced that she officiated Maloney and Schwartz’s 2016 wedding.

“A perfect marriage doesn’t exist or I’ve never seen it. You know, it’s hard work some of the time. I have a lot to discuss with them… I’m very disappointed because I was obviously I was invested in officiating, I wrote the d*** vows, all they had to do was follow this, say it, follow it, and that’s it,” quipped the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 10 will premiere on February 8, 2023.