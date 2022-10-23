Katie Maloney Comments on Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss: ‘I’m Like Shut Up’

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 attended the 2022 BravoCon, which was held in New York during the weekend of October 14. During the convention, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss confirmed they kissed during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August 2022 nuptials. While speaking to Daily Mail, Leviss stated that they “just had fun” and that Schwartz was not her significant other.

“And we just, you know, live in the moment and I guess it felt right to share a kiss in the moment,” said the 28-year-old. “Everybody seems to have an opinion about it. I don’t regret anything. And, Schwartz is like one of my really, really good friends now.”

As fans are aware, Schwartz was married to his castmate Katie Maloney until their divorce was finalized in October 2022. During the October 21 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” Maloney shared her thoughts about Leviss and Schwartz’s remarks at BravoCon.

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Ex-Husband on Her Podcast

While recording the “You’re Gonna Love Me” episode, Maloney and her guest, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, discussed the “Vanderpump Rules” panel. Kent noted that she mentioned Maloney was having sexual encounters during the panel. She suggested she did so because she was annoyed by Schwartz and Leviss’ behavior.

“I’m not going to let Schwartzy and Raquel sit up on stage and be like, ‘he, he, eh, eh, eh,’ and then have my best friend sitting there all classy and s***,” said Kent.

Maloney chimed in that she was also frustrated with her ex-husband and Leviss.

“That s**** really annoying when they are like ‘I don’t know, maybe we might kiss because we flirt all the time because that’s the kind of friendship we have.’ I’m like shut up, first of all, you don’t, second of all, enough, no one like cares. Actually people care, I know they care,” said the 35-year-old.

Tom Schwartz Shared His Thoughts About His Breakup on the BravoCon Panel

During the “Vanderpump Rules” BravoCon panel, Schwartz spoke about divorcing Maloney. He explained that the breakup has “been an emotional roller coaster.”

“I feel like for the first few months, I was a sad sack of s*** and I think I’m guilty of in indulging in those feelings a little bit. I got addicted to the sadness. I turned emo for a bit. Yeah, I was kind of wallowing in my own little pity party but I’m good now. I feel great,” stated the reality television personality.

Maloney then shared why she decided to make an announcement about their divorce on social media in March 2022.

“We had to I think I mean, there was some rumors and I think I just wanted to live in my truth and just we’d already shares so much of our lives,” explained the 35-year-old.

Lala Kent Revealed Katie Maloney Helped Her Dating Life During the BravoCon Panel

While on the “Vanderpump Rules” BravoCon panel, Kent spoke about her relationship with Maloney. She explained that her co-star encouraged her to date after she split from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett in October 2021.

“I love this Katie, her face looks different, I feel like she said she’s living her truth and I just feel like we deserve to be happy, and if something is not working, whether it’s been five years or 12 years, you’ve got to let it go, you got it go, so we’ve had a lot of fun, this girl is the only reason why I finally ended up having sex again,” shared Kent.

