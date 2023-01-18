Katie Maloney Reveals Belief Tom Schwartz Shared After Their Divorce

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney appeared on a January 2023 episode of her former co-star Stassi Schroeder’s podcast “Straight Up With Stassi.” While recording the podcast episode, Maloney spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz. As fans are aware, the couple officially divorced in October 2022. The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host shared that Schwartz made an unexpected revelation after their breakup. She stated that she believed one of the apartments they shared was haunted and explained that Schwartz would often dismiss her belief.

“Did you know that Tom finally admitted to seeing a ghost in that place? And I knew it and he would always get mad because I would always talk about how I didn’t like the energy there, I felt that there was something there and he said he would always get mad when I would talk about that because he saw a ghost one time and it just confirmed that what he saw was true,” explained Maloney.

When Schroeder asked if Schwartz’s admission was “a post-divorce lie reveal” because he wanted to “tell [Maloney] the truth about this one thing,” Maloney replied, “yeah.” She also shared that he had gotten upset with her when she previously claimed they were haunted by “an old man.”

“I would frequently talk about how there was this nervous energy, I woke up one night and how there was what felt like hands pressing into my chest, and just constantly I felt like there was something behind me or next to me – it was just like bad energy. I would talk about that all time and Tom would be like ‘I don’t want to hear it, I don’t want to hear it’ and I never knew why and I was like ‘Why?’ And then recently, we talked about it and he was like ‘Because I saw a ghost,’” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Tom Schwartz Released a Statement About His Split From His Ex-Wife in March 2022

Schwartz took to Instagram to release a statement about his split from Maloney in March 2022. In the post, he mentioned his ex-wife decided to end their relationship. He clarified, however, that he was “not the victim” in the situation.

“Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” wrote Schwartz.

On March 15, 2022, Maloney also released a statement regarding their separation on Instagram. She explained she asserted that the breakup was “not met with resentment or animosity.”

“We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain,” wrote Maloney.

Katie Maloney Shared She Was Having Difficulty Dealing With Her Divorce During the Holiday Season

In a December 2022 appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files,” Maloney spoke about handling her breakup during the holiday season. She explained she was experiencing difficulty as she had celebrated Christmas with Schwartz and his family for over a decade. The 36-year-old went on to say that she was aware that “it was going to be rough.”

“I was trying to be optimistic but you know, post-divorce in this first year, there’s been a lot of firsts that just sting,” said Maloney.

The reality television personality also stated that she discovered several ornaments she and Schwartz purchased when they were newlyweds in 2016. She explained that she felt overwhelmed while looking at the holiday decorations.

“I was like this blows,” said Maloney with a laugh. “So just been trying to unpack those feelings. This year has just been trying to unpack a lot of complicated feelings and just push through and you know, process and heal from it but you know, every time I get over one hump, I’m met with another mountain.”

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to premiere on February 8, 2023.