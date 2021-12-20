Katie Maloney Reveals Why Tom Schwartz & Sandoval’s Relationship is ‘Creepy’

Katie Maloney has no regrets about calling her husband Tom Schwartz’s relationship with his bestie business partner, Tom Sandoval, “creepy.”

During a guest spot on “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, December 14, the ”Vanderpump Rules” star addressed a fan question about how Sandoval tries to control Schwartz by making him part of a matching duo.

“Do you regret saying Sandoval likes to dress Schwartz up as his doll and calling their bond ‘creepy?’” the fan asked Katie.

“No regrets at all,” Katie replied. “Zero regrets.”

Katie Accused Sandoval of Treating Schwartz Like a Puppet or Barbie Doll

On “Vanderpump Rules,” Katie and Sandoval have been butting heads all season over Schwartz & Sandy’s, the new bar business that the two Toms are opening. During the Dec. 14 episode of the Bravo reality show, Sandoval pulled Katie aside to explain to her that he has worked hard to turn the Toms’ friendship “into a brand.”

“Sometimes I have to deal with Schwartz’s insecurities,” he added. “But I’m always pushing it to get it to that next level.”

Sandoval also took credit for generating multiple revenue streams to bring money into the Schwartz household.

“I worked my a** off to create business opportunities for both of us,” Sandoval continued. “I made you 20 grand, at least. … Amazon, for club appearances ….And guess what? I have another 15 grand coming at the end of the week for your household.”

After Katie accused Sandoval of trying to take all of the credit and be the center of attention, he clapped back with, “I want to be a duo! That’s why we wear the same outfits!”

Katie told Sandoval the matching outfits and motorcycle with the sidecar that the two Toms ride around in is “creepy.”

“It’s creepy,” she said. “He’s not your little puppet. You want to dress him up… your little Barbie doll, put in your sidecar.”

Fans Reacted to Katie’s Comments About the Toms

On social media, many fans agreed with Katie that Sandoval is condescending, egotistical, and treats Schwartz like a child.

“Wow now that I think of it, Sandoval does treat Schwartz like his own personal American Girl doll. #pumprules, #vanderpumprules,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Tom Sandoval saying Tom Schwartz’ friendship is a brand? Watch out Schwartz, he is inadvertently saying it’s only about money,” another added.

Others called out Schwartz and said he needs to stick up for himself – and his wife.

“He’s he is so obnoxious,” one viewer tweeted of Sandoval. “He thinks it’s all about him. But Schwartz needs to grow some b***s and like Katie said stop being Sandoval’s Puppet. He needs to always stick up for his wife.”

“Sandoval used to be my favorite but this season isn’t doing him any favors,” another wrote. “Taking credit for another couples finances is a bit cringe. But worse is Schwartz consistently not having his wife’s back with Sandoval. Is it all a bad edit…or is it them?”

“Sandoval is nothing without Schwartz and vice versa,” another viewer chimed in. “And let them both remember LVP made them who they are. #PumpRules.”

