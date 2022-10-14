Katie Maloney Posts Cryptic Message About Losing Friends

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz shared their difficult decision to end their marriage earlier in 2022. However, the two have many of the same friends, run in the same circles, and still work together on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Thankfully, Maloney and Schwartz are amicable. In fact, the two even still hang out together. On the August 19, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney actually called Schwartz her “best friend.”

On October 6, 2022, Maloney put a question box on her Instagram Stories, inviting her followers to ask her whatever they wanted. She chose a few to respond to, and one was about losing friends after she and Schwartz decided to split.

Maloney Said She Learned Who Wasn’t a ‘True Friend’

During Maloney’s AMA, someone asked if she had lost “any friends in the divorce.” Without giving too much away or elaborating, Maloney insinuated that there’s one person she’s no longer close with.

“I didn’t lose any friends,” she wrote in response. “I just discovered who wasn’t my true friend in the end,” she added.

Maloney’s comment comes weeks after Schwartz was linked to “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss. According to Us Weekly, the two got together in Mexico while they were there for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. While this hookup is expected to play out on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” VPR star Peter Madrigal did confirm that it happened.

“I don’t know [who instigated it] because I went to bed,” he told Us Weekly. “Everyone was all like, ‘It was at the first night in Cabo…’ [But] I went to bed. I wasn’t shocked [by it] because, by that point, I’m just like, ‘We’re all single and who cares?'” he added.

Maloney Regularly Hangs Out With Lala Kent & Kristina Kelly

Maloney has been leaning on her friends during this challenging time in her life, which she expressed on her podcast. Interestingly, that particular podcast’s guest was Leviss.

On the April 1, 2022, episode of “You’re Gonna Love Me,” Maloney and Leviss seemed to bond over their breakups; Leviss and James Kennedy ended their engagement in late 2021. During their discussion, Leviss opened up about her ex moving on with someone else relatively quickly, to which Maloney agreed, saying there should be a “healing process” after a breakup.

For Maloney, that healing process has been filled with things like hanging out with friends and taking part in self care. As evidenced by her Instagram feed, Maloney has been spending time with her closest pals, including Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent. She has also gotten particularly close to Kristina Kelly.

When the VPR crew was in Mexico for Shay’s wedding, there were reports that Maloney actually wasn’t invited. Davies later confirmed that Maloney was “disinvited” from the wedding but she showed up in Mexico anyway. Indeed, Maloney was in Mexico — with Kelly — and the two enjoyed some fun in the sun while the rest of the VPR cast was involved in wedding festivities.

“Vacay Mode,” Maloney captioned an Instagram post of her and Kelly lounging poolside in Mexico. Maloney included the hashtag “#girlstrip.”

