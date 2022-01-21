Katie Maloney ‘Selfishly’ Wants Fired Cast Members Back on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

She just wants her friends back.

During an interview with Page Six that was published on January 19, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney admitted that she would like to see her fired friends Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Brittany Cartwright back on the hit show. In June 2020, both Schroeder and Doute were fired after past racially insensitive actions against former costar Faith Stowers came to light. Later that year, Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, were also let go.

“Now that everyone’s kind of had a chance to breathe do you think that there’s a pathway for Stassi and Kristen and Brittany to return to the show, and would you like to see that happen?” the reporter asked Maloney during the interview.

“I mean, selfishly, probably, yeah,” Maloney admitted to Page Six. “I still see them all the time, I still hang out with them all the time, so it would be nice to have that part of my life still be present on the show, but it’s not just my life on the show, you know? Of course, I think so, but it’s so much more complicated than that, and I’m aware of that, so selfishly yes, but I understand.”

Viewers can catch part one of the season 9 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on Tuesday, January 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Lisa Vanderpump Admitted That She Would Have Liked to See Schroeder and Doute Stay on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During an August 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Vanderpump admitted that she would have been open to having Schroeder and Doute stay on the show, as she stressed that people can learn from their mistakes.

“I think it’s sad, really, what happened, because I do think that people can learn from their mistakes, and I’m all about that,” Vanderpump told the outlet at the time about their firings. “I think you’ve seen that on the show. Of course, we do know that we’re in this momentum of really people kind of standing up for what’s right, and I’m all about that and embracing that — and I do believe in zero tolerance for that — but I also believe that you can come back from that and you’re young and you can learn from it.”

Vanderpump continued, “So, if it were up to me, I would like to see them go on, but really have a better understanding of where they went wrong and really, you know — I’m not into just kind of getting rid of people, because they get it wrong. Otherwise, I’d probably have nobody working for me at this point.”

Maloney Wanted to Be Supportive of Her Friends After They Were Fired

While speaking with Us Weekly in August 2020, Maloney explained that she was about to put aside some of her “petty” drama with Doute in order to support her after she got fired.

“Our friendship throughout the years has definitely gone through fallouts to reuniting to just being kind of like sisters where we get into arguments,” Maloney told the outlet about her years-long friendship with Doute and Schroeder at the time. “We don’t agree all the time.”

Maloney continued, “Then, when everything happened in June with them getting fired, I just was like, ‘You know what? Kristen has been someone who has been like a sister to me for so long, I can look past all the drama that happened last year and just be there for my friend right now.’ The [past] stuff just seemed petty in the big picture and wanting just to be there for her and support her and [let her] know that it’s going to be OK and trying to just be supportive.”

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Funding Falls Through Amid VPR Scandal