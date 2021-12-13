Katie Maloney Reveals Why She Didn’t Go to the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping

Katie Maloney skipped the ”Vanderpump Rules” reunion – sort of.

The OG star of the Bravo reality show has been butting heads all season over the new bar business that her husband, Tom Schwartz, is opening with Tom Sandoval, but she didn’t get to confront Sandoval face-to-face at the reunion taping. The “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion taping took place on a Los Angeles soundstage on December 3, 2021, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s why Katie missed the in-person reunion.

Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Had a Last-Minute Change of Plans

Fans first suspected that Katie and Schwartz were not at the reunion when the former SURver tweeted and deleted a video of herself at home in her reunion glam on the day the update show was being filmed.

According to a post on the “Pump Rules” Twitter page, a fan noted that only nine chairs were seen in cast member Raquel Leviss’ photo of the reunion stage when there should have been at least 12 seats to accommodate the full cast.

“In Raquel’s latest video, we only see 9 chairs… Charli. Raquel. James. Lisa. Andy. Tom. Ariana. Scheana. Brock… Lala and Katie are in full glam but not filming there?” came the caption.

Both Katie and Lala Kent later deleted their videos. Katie’s husband was also photographed shooting the reunion from home, via Bravo Insider.

Katie later shared an update to Instagram as she posed in her magenta House of CB reunion dress with matching gloves.

“My season 9 reunion look!” she captioned the pic. “It was my favorite yet! …So of course it broke my heart to get sick the morning of the reunion and not be able to join everyone in studio.”

Katie & Tom Schwartz Also Skipped a Scheduled Appearance on Watch What Happens Live

While Katie has not elaborated on her illness, she was sick enough to also cancel a previously scheduled appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” a few days after the reunion. Katie and Schwartz had been scheduled to appear on Andy Cohen’s Bravo late-night show on Tuesday, Dec. 7 following that night’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” per a listing shared by My TV Tonight. Instead, Katie’s “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 nemesis, Tom Sandoval, and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, joined Cohen in-studio that night.

After Sandoval’s appearance on WWHL, Kate filmed a bizarre video in which she accused him of lying about her request to have a potential involvement in the bar he is opening with her husband. Katie said she specifically told Sandoval she wanted to work at the bar and that it would have nothing to do with a “Vanderpump Rules” storyline.

Katie and Sandoval’s beef will undoubtedly be addressed on the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion—even if Katie’s side was taped virtually.

The upcoming reunion is not the first one for Katie that will be virtual. For the season 8 reunion taped last year, the entire cast filmed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Us Weekly. At the time, Katie also showed off a 20-pound weight loss