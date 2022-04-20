Katie Maloney Reveals What She Knows About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Katie Maloney gave an update on the fate of “Vanderpump Rules.” In a new interview, the veteran cast member opened up about rumors that the long-running Bravo reality show has been canceled.

“Vanderpump Rules” debuted in 2013 and focused on the lives of young staffers at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant. Nine seasons later, the original stars had moved on from bartending and waiting tables, and several cast members had babies. There was also a major cast shakeup ahead of season 9.

With no renewal announced for season 10, a recent blind item shared by Bravo and Cocktails teased a reboot of the long-running Bravo reality show with some stars from the original series, but no longer set at SUR, while gossip site DeuxMoi recently posted a teaser about a spinoff with Lala Kent as the main star.

So what’s the real deal? Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Said No News is Good News Regarding ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In an interview with Us Weekly, Maloney confirmed that the cast has yet to hear that “Vanderpump Rules” is renewed—or canceled.

“I haven’t heard anything [about] not coming back, so that’s a good sign,” Maloney told the outlet. “I think [they’re] kind of figuring stuff out. Hopefully we’ll hear something soon.”

“I think given how different all of our lives are at this point, it would make for a really interesting season coming up,” she added.

In the months since “Vanderpump Rules’” ninth season wrapped, three couples have split up, including Maloney and her husband Tom Schwartz. In addition to Maloney and Schwartz, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss broke up after five years together, and Lala Kent ended her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, who made cameos as her plus one last season.

In a separate interview, Maloney told E! News that she thinks the single cast members could make for an interesting “Vanderpump Rules” season. It would also mark the first time in the history of the show that she is single.

“Navigating this single life would be really interesting on the show,” Maloney told E!. “And it’s sort of the case for other people on the show as well. James has been single before, Lala has been single before, but there’s just been a lot happening at once. So I think all of that combined at the same time would be an interesting time.”

She added that the cast’s current relationship statuses are “reminiscent of earlier seasons” of “Vanderpump Rules,”

“We’re going back to a time where there’s more single people than there are couples, which is wild, because before it was everyone moving in the direction of settling down and now it’s like everyone’s starting over,” she explained/

Katie Maloney Isn’t the Only VPR Who Thinks the Show Could Come Full Circle For Season 10

Recently-single Lala Kent also recently weighed in on the status of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In an April 18 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Kent confirmed that the cast hasn’t “heard one word” regarding a renewal, but that she wasn’t really concerned based on past history.

“In past seasons, we pick up cameras in May and we really don’t know if we’re doing another season until like a week or two before we start,” she said. “Like, we’re really out of the know.”

“I really hope that we get another season because there’s a lot of s*** that’s gone down and you’ve got five people now that are like single and like changing their, it’s life-changing,” Kent added. “We’re going back to the way it used to be on Vanderpump Rules, which could be terrifying, but also amazing. … So, you know, if Bravo’s listening, like we’re here, let’s make it happen.”

READ NEXT: Tom Sandoval Wants His Band to Play on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10