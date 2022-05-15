Fans Question Katie Maloney After Sharing Video of Tom Schwartz in a Hot Tub

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz revealed they were getting a divorce in March 2022. In May 2022, Maloney uploaded a brief video of Schwartz on her Instagram Story. The video showed her estranged husband sitting in a hot tub on their Valley Village property.

“Well, that’s probably the last time I’ll ever be in here in the hot tub,” said Schwartz.

On May 7, a Reddit user shared Maloney’s Instagram Story on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“He is so f****** pathetic I’m dying,” read the caption of the post.

A few “Vanderpump Rules” fans commented on Schwartz’s behavior in the video.

“This is actual kinda sad. I know he’s a terrible person but he looks like he’s falling apart,” wrote one commenter.

Several Reddit users also questioned why Maloney decided to upload the video on Instagram.

“Why would she post this,” asked a Bravo fan.

“I had the exact same thought…. This feels like a very personal and sad moment,” agreed another.

“Wtf was the point of her posting this,” added a different person.

“I actually find it more pathetic of Katie to feel the need to post this 🤷🏻‍♀️,” shared a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“Yeah super weird of her to post. Especially since the pool is so dirty,” commented a Reddit user.

“Like why would she post this tho? Can some moments not stay private? Does everything have to be filmed. It just makes me sad,” asserted a commenter.

“Really gross of her to post this, imo. It totally vibes with her d*** shaming him though,” chimed in a seventh social media user.

Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Revealed They Were Both Leaving the Valley Village House

While speaking to Page Six in April 2022, Maloney shared that neither she nor Schwartz will continue living at their Valley Village residence.

“It’s too much house. It’s a four-bedroom, big house. We don’t need that each on our own. We’ve actually been helping each other find places. I’ll be like, ‘I think this place would be really good for you. I think you’ll really like it. You should go check it out,’” explained the 35-year-old.

Schwartz shared similar comments about his living situation. He told the publication:

Yes, we’re working on moving out. It’s kinda sad, I’m not going to lie. But I’m really happy for Katie. This is the next chapter, I guess. This is uncharted territory for me. I’ve never been divorced.

Stassi Schroeder Commented on Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz’s Breakup

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder shared her thoughts about Maloney and Schwartz’s separation during an April 2022 appearance on the “Morning Toast” podcast. She briefly commented on the rumors that Schwartz had kissed his co-star, Raquel Leviss.

“That did not happen,” asserted Schroeder.

She then shared that she was unsure how Maloney would have reacted if the rumors had been true.

“They are in such a good place, Schwartz and Katie, like what I’ve been saying when people have been like ‘how is she?’ I’m like ‘they are divorce couple goals.’ Like they are handling this so well,” said Schroeder.

