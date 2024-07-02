‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says She Can’t Forgive Lala Kent

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney shared she believes her castmate, Lala Kent‘s actions are unforgivable.

During an appearance on the July 2 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, hosted by Amanda Hirsch, Maloney referenced that Kent brought up a conversation they had about Ariana Madix during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, filmed in March 2024. Maloney stated that she did not expect Kent to share details about their phone call, wherein she expressed frustration about Madix, the co-founder of her sandwich shop, Something About Her.

When Hirsch asked if Maloney “could forgive [Kent],” the “Vanderpump Rules” star replied, “For violating my trust? No.”

“Once you violate my trust like that, it’s very hard to come back from,” said Maloney. “Trust is the most important thing to me.”

Maloney stated that her and Kent’s conversation was not “meant for camera.”

“Not everything is. The way you’re talking about it means I should also what? Read my diary? I’m allowed to have some kind of privacy. And talk about emotions with people,” continued the 37-year-old.

She also stated she had told Kent that she and Madix had settled their issues before filming season 11.

“The last thing I remember talking to her about, she goes, ‘Hey, were you able to talk to Ariana? Did you guys get things sorted?'” stated Maloney. “I was like, ‘Yes. we’re on a great path at this point.’ She goes, ‘Good. As long as you feel good. I feel good.’ So I felt like that’s why she didn’t bring it up [during season 11]. Because I let her know that everything was good to go.”

Maloney also stated that she and Kent have not spoken since filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion.

Katie Maloney Released a Statement After the Season 11 Reunion Aired

During the first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, Kent stated that Maloney was upset that Madix had “basically abandoned [her] in the sandwich shop” when she began performing on Broadway. In addition, the mother of one said Maloney told her that Madix “was not caught up on her rent” for Something About Her.

Us Weekly reported that Maloney released a statement on her Instagram Stories once the first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion aired. In the May 14 statement, she stated that she is “someone who has suffered from imposters syndrome.” She also wrote that she “was apprehensive about opening the sandwich shop on [her] own.” In addition, she mentioned that Madix received opportunities following her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval‘s 2023 cheating scandal.

“So when Ariana was going through not only a world of hurt but also getting some amazing opportunities. That changed a lot of things during a pivotal time. I was extremely sensitive to what she was going through but also very supportive,” continued Maloney.

In addition, she said she “was dealing with immense insecurity about what [she] could take on and simply didn’t want to put that on [Madix].”

“I had an emotional response that didn’t feel appropriate bringing to her front door so I went to where I felt safe. Or where I thought I felt safe,” wrote the 37-year-old.

Lala Kent Stated She Was Frustrated by Katie Maloney

While filming the May 14 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Kent stated she was frustrated by Maloney’s behavior. Kent said she was “at odds” with Maloney because she “was not very honest this season.”

She stated that she had a phone call with Maloney and a “Vanderpump Rules” producer at the start of season 11, where they went over their conversation about Madix. According to Kent, Maloney threatened her business during the call with the producer.

Kent also stated she was unhappy that Maloney was not being honest about her opinions regarding Madix’s behavior during season 11. The “Give Them Lala” podcast host claimed that Maloney privately told her Madix needed to move out of the Valley Village home she shares with Sandoval. In addition, Kent said Maloney was frustrated that Madix was “dropping the ball” when working on Something About Her.

“She was very worried about rocking the boat. After she invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into this restaurant and her business partner is Ariana. I can’t say I wouldn’t feel the same way. I probably would. She had opinions. You can have opinions and still have Ariana’s back,” said Kent.

Katie Maloney & Lala Kent Shared Their Thoughts About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Being on Pause

While recording the July 2 “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast episode, Maloney spoke about “Vanderpump Rules” being put on pause. She stated that she was not concerned about the future of the show. In addition, she stated she appreciated the break as she has been filming during the summer for the last decade.

Kent also shared her thoughts about not filming “Vanderpump Rules” the summer of 2024 during a May 2024 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. She stated that she felt “a little bit relieved” that she had a break from the Bravo series.

The mother of one, who is expecting her second child, also stated that she did not expect to receive such a negative response from fans after season 11 aired.

“When it came out and the level of hate — like I’m used to like maybe a 60/40. And I was like, ‘Wow, this is very intense.’ Because I did feel like I was making sense,” said Kent.