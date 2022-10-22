SEE IT: Katie Maloney’s New Guy Who Is 10 Years Younger Revealed

A “Vanderpump Rules” star is moving on romantically — and with someone younger.

Katie Maloney is starting to date again following her split from husband Tom Schwartz. The two confirmed their decision to end their marriage back in March 2022, and have since been navigating life as single people in their mid-to-late 30s (Schwartz turned 40 on October 16, 2022).

In September 2022, People magazine reported that Maloney and Schwartz had settled their divorce. Both seem to be moving on in their own ways at their respective paces and it sounds like they’re both open to exploring what else is out there for them.

Maloney opened up a bit about what single life looks like for her during her various interviews at BravoCon. While chatting with Page Six, she revealed that she’s been into a much younger guy.

Days later, Us Weekly revealed that Maloney is dating actor Satchel Clendenin.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clendenin Is an Actor & an Artist

Clendenin is an actor who appears to just be starting out in the industry, according to his IMDb page. He has three credits to his name, including a short called “Buried” that was released earlier this year and a film titled “Remy & Arletta” which is in post-production and slated for release before the end of 2022.

In addition to acting, Clendenin has an “art account” on Instagram called Hickory Ridge Art. The account is a collection of photographs that appear to have been taken by Clendenin.

Details about how Maloney and Clendenin might have met or if they’re exclusive aren’t known. Maloney does, however, follow him on Instagram.

Maloney Said She’s Just Having ‘Fun’

Following her split from Schwartz, Maloney admitted that she was hesitant to jump back into the dating pool. On the April 1, 2022, episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney revealed that she was taking things one step at a time.

“It’s a good time, I feel like, after a breakup to not say no. It’s a great time to just start saying yes to things. I mean, I’m trying to say yes to things. I haven’t gone on any dates, but I’m saying yes to going out with friends and to dinner, and to just meet up with people,” she explained.

In the time since, however, Maloney, 35, has gone on dates and she seems to be enjoying it.

“There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told Page Six. “Single girl Katie is having a good time. It’s just casual. It’s just fun. I haven’t been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different,” she added.

Maloney also told the outlet that she was trying to join Raya — a private dating app that many celebrities have been known to use — but she got “waitlisted.”

“Instagram works. You can just slide in some DMs. That’s what’s up. Instagram is kind of a dating app. Also, all the guys are kind of, like, young. But that’s kind of fun, too,” she told Page Six.

