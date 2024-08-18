‘Real Housewives’ Alum Dating Again After Canceled Wedding

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Kelly Bensimon is dating again after she broke things off with Scott Litner.

In an interview with Page Six that was published on August 11, Bensimon, 56, said that she’s putting herself back out there — casually, anyway. While she admits that she’s not ready for something super serious, she’s enjoying her time and “having fun dating.”

“I’m not in a relationship. I am… happy to move forward with new possibilities,” she told the outlet less than two months after breaking off her engagement.

“I am enjoying myself, I am not hunting,” she continued. And she’s ready for what lies ahead. “I can’t wait for my next chapter. I am not in a committed relationship,” she added.

Following her split from Litner, Bensimon moved back into her old apartment building in Manhattan to start anew.

“I’m excited about my new chapter. I want to move forward and create an amazing life,” she told Page Six.

The former reality star married Gilles Bensimon in 1997. The two divorced 10 years later after welcoming two kids together.

Kelly Bensimon Ended Her Engagement 4 Days Before Her Wedding

Bensimon and Litner got engaged in July 2023. They went on to plan not one, but two weddings, the first slated for June 22, 2024, according to People magazine. However, she walked away from the relationship just four days prior their scheduled vow exchange. She later revealed that Litner’s refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement led to her decision to end things.

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man. He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup,” Bensimon told Us Weekly in a June 26 interview.

She echoed those thoughts in another interview.

“He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith. But I’ve worked really, really, hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue,” Bensimon told ET in an article published the same day.

Fans Have Shown Kelly Bensimon Support as She Readjusts to the Single Life

Dozens of fans have commented on Bensimon’s Instagram feed, letting her know that they support her decision and that they’re loving her new chapter.

“Love to see you living your best life,” one person commented on Bensimon’s August 13 post.

“Good for you Kelly, I respect your decision, you are a wonderful role model for women. Enjoy your family,” someone wrote on her post from June 23.

“I saw the recent articles and wanted to say how much I admire you for looking out for yourself and being smart even when it is the hard thing to do. Other women should be as wise,” another comment on that post read.

“Kelly the right guy will sign the prenup!! He was not meant for u. Big hugs,” an Instagram user said in reaction to Bensimon’s June 28 post.

