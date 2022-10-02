SEE IT: Andy Cohen Shares Makeup-Free Photo of Kelly Ripa

Andy Cohen shared a picture of his good friend Kelly Ripa with his daughter Lucy on his Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19, 2022.

“Two cuties,” the Bravo exec captioned the pic, in which Ripa appeared fresh-faced and make-up free. The “Live!” host was dressed casually in a white t-shirt and a pair of slacks as she flashed a big smile to the camera. Meanwhile, Lucy, 4 months, was in a pink floral outfit complete with a pink hair clip accessory.

Lucy was born via surrogate in April 2022. Cohen didn’t previously share that he was growing his family, but announced his daughter’s arrival in a surprise Instagram post.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” Cohen captioned a photo of himself holding his newborn.

Ripa and Cohen have been friends for many years and Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are very close to Cohen’s two kids — he also has a 3-year-old son named Ben — and she was over-the-moon when she learned of Lucy’s arrival.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen’s Kids Call Ripa ‘Mee Maw’

Although there isn’t a blood relationship between Cohen and Ripa, his kids call her “Mee Maw” and she’s sort of like a bonus relative. In 2021, Cohen shared a bit about the nickname.

“[Ben] calls Kelly & Mark ‘Mee Maw’ and ‘Pee Paw’…. I call them GILFS,” Cohen captioned a couple of photos of Ben hanging out with Ripa and Consuelos.

After Lucy was born, Ripa was overjoyed and couldn’t wait to meet the little one.

“MeMaw is at the ready and crying tears of joy,” Ripa commented on Cohen’s birth announcement post.

On April 30, 2022, Cohen shared a second picture of his little girl at the hospital after she was born. “Greetings from Cloud 9 #ILoveLucy,” he captioned the snap.

“Me toooooo,” Ripa commented on the post.

Ripa Said That Lucy Reminds Her of Cohen’s Mom

As Lucy continues to grow and change, she’s developing more of a personality. On Monday, July 18, 2022, Cohen dropped by Live! With Kelly and Ryan for a morning chat where he talked about his kids.

Ripa made sure that everyone knew that Cohen was an “incredible” father and as photos of the baby were displayed on the screen, Ripa said that Lucy “really” reminded her of Cohen’s mom.

“I know. Me too. My mom. Yes, she does,” Cohen responded.

“I mean, there’s so much of your mom there,” Ripa added.

Cohen shared that his son is “obsessed” with his Mee Maw, which Ripa is, of course, thrilled about. She often dotes on Cohen’s kids and seems to be really in love with both Ben and Lucy. Naturally, having a baby girl in the family is super special and Ripa seems to be enjoying every (makeup-free) moment.

