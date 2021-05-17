Kelly Ripa Looks Unrecognizable in Makeup-Free Selfie With Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa got to spend some quality time together in New York City over the weekend. The pals hung out at a playground with Cohen’s 2-year-old son Benjamin, for a fun-filled afternoon.

Amid their outing, Cohen snapped a selfie with Ripa, with the Hudson River as their backdrop, to share with his 4.1 million Instagram followers.

“Great afternoon at the playground with [Kelly Ripa] & Mr. Ben! NYC was thumping this weekend. Feels like we’re back,” Cohen captioned the photo. In the comments section, Ripa couldn’t help but leave a love note for Ben. “100 back,” Ripa wrote, using the “100” emoji and adding the heart-eyes emoji. “MeMaw [loves] Ben,” she added, revealing the name that Cohen’s son calls her.

Several fans couldn’t resist commenting on the sweet nickname. MeMaw is usually reserved for a grandmother, but some people have also called their aunts MeMaw.

“Kelly, you look like you’re 35,” one Instagram user wrote under Ripa’s comment.

“Mee-Maw is gorgeous,” added another.

“[You] look so gorgeous! So fresh and I young I would think [you’re] 15. Just wow,” commented another Instagram user.

In the snap, Cohen was wearing a long-sleeved, pink collared shirt, while Ripa — who went makeup free — wore a black short-sleeved top.

The “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” host added a set of necklaces — including one that featured a locket — and a crossbody bag for her casual afternoon look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Couldn’t Get Over How Ripa Looked Without Makeup

Ripa wore her blond hair parted down the center, and pulled back in a half-up, half-down style. Ripa’s laid back, casual style had several fans in awe, as she isn’t often seen without makeup. In addition to going fresh-faced, Cohen also didn’t add a filter to the photo, which fans also picked up on.

“I would never know that was Kelly. You guys look great,” one Instagram user commented on Cohen’s pic.

“Nothing more refreshing than a no filter selfie,” another wrote.

“Love the no filter! You two look beautiful,” added a third.

“That’s Kelly Ripa?” questioned a fourth.

“Doesn’t look like her,” wrote a fifth.

This Isn’t the First Makeup-Free Selfie of Ripa That Has Gone Viral

It’s not totally uncommon for Ripa to go makeup free, though each time she does, media outlets can’t resist posting about it.

In December 2020, Hello! magazine covered Ripa’s makeup-free selfie that she took with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Ripa “took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie of the pair wrapped up warm outside in Central Park,” Hello! reported at the time.

In July 2020, paparazzi caught Ripa out walking her dog with Consuelos in The Hamptons. According to The Sun, Ripa wasn’t wearing any makeup and was dressed super casually, in a pair of capri-style sweatpants and an oversized T-shirt.

In October 2019, Allure posted an article after Ripa shared a photo of herself getting her hair done. She didn’t have on any makeup for the occasion, and, as Allure pointed out, fans were “in awe of how fabulous she looks.”

READ NEXT: Joe Gorga Accused of Running a ‘Ponzi Scheme’ by Former ‘Housewife’