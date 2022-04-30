Latest Bravo News Brings Kelly Ripa to Tears

Kelly Ripa received some news on April 29, 2022, and it brought her to tears. The talk show host and former soap opera star was simply delighted to hear that her dear friend Andy Cohen had welcomed his second child.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” Cohen captioned a photo of himself holding his newborn.

Cohen received several well-wishes from friends and fans, many simply over the moon for Cohen as he became a dad for a second time. Ripa was one of the many commenters who shared their joy with Cohen, and she commented on his post, letting him know just how happy she is for him.

“MeMaw is at the ready and crying tears of joy,” Ripa wrote in the comments section of the post. Thousands of people liked Ripa’s comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ripa Is Excited to Meet Baby Lucy

Baby Lucy is only a day old, but Ripa is really excited to meet Cohen’s new addition. On April 30, 2022, the Bravo producer shared a new photo of his baby girl, using the hashtag “#Ilovelucy.” Ripa couldn’t help but comment on the post.

“Me toooooo,” she wrote, along with a string of red heart emoji. Fans seem just as excited for Ripa to bond with Cohen’s new daughter.

“Kelly Ripa, you were the first person I thought of when I saw this. You finally have a little princess to spoil,” one person commented on Cohen’s baby announcement.

“Finally a little girl for you to dote on,” someone else wrote in the comments section on his other pic of Lucy.

And Ripa isn’t the only one of Cohen’s BFFs who is overjoyed with the baby news. “And Just Like That” actress Sarah Jessica Parker is also thrilled that Lucy has made her earth-side appearance.

“Oh Lucy Eve we are madly in love with you already. Congratulations Andy. All hands on deck and ready. Ben is a big brother!!!!! So much love from our family to yours!!” she commented on Cohen’s Instagram post.

Ripa Is Extremely Close to Cohen & His Son Ben Calls Her ‘Mee Maw’

Ripa has a very close friendship with Cohen that dates back many years. In an interview with Variety in 2017, Ripa shared that she and her husband Mark Consuelos met Cohen at a Christmas party at Bryant Gumbel’s apartment in the Big Apple.

Even though Ripa and Consuelos are both younger than Cohen, his son Ben has taken to calling them “Mee Maw” and “Pee Paw,” which are names generally given to grandparents. Cohen revealed such in an Instagram post he shared with his 4.6 million followers in September 2021.

“He calls Kelly & Mark ‘Mee Maw’ and ‘Pee Paw’…. I call them GILFS,” Cohen captioned a couple of photos of his son hanging out with Consuelos and Ripa.

