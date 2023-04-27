‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React to Ken Todd’s Unexpected Scandoval Sleepover Bombshell: VIDEO

“Vanderpump Rules” fans reacted to a scene from an upcoming episode of the Bravo reality show, and some of them think Lisa Vanderpump put on her producers’ hat to set up the suprising scene.

Months before Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal was revealed, multiple cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” appeared to be in the know—including Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.

Ken Todd Spilled the Beans About Tom Sandoval’s Sleepover With Raquel Leviss

On April 26, 2023, Bravo posted a preview scene (seen above) to tease the May 3, 2023 episode of the reality show, where a major bomb is dropped.

In a voiceover, Lala Kent is heard saying that “a few days ago, Katie [Maloney] was at Villa Rosa working on sandwiches” for her upcoming sandwich shop business while Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, was back home in Florida at her grandmother’s funeral. The scene then shows Maloney slicing tomatoes in Lisa Vanderpump’s kitchen, when Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, strolls in to drop “the mother of all gossip bombs.”

“I can’t believe Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana was away,” Todd said. “In the jacuzzi as well. And she stayed all night.”

“I know,” Vanderpump replied.

After Maloney asked Todd if he was spreading rumors, he headed outside. A stunned Maloney asked how Todd knew about that and Vanderpump revealed that she had told her husband the story.

On social media, fans reacted to Todd’s bombshell scene.

“NOT KEN DROPPING A BOMB AND LEAVING TO VISIT THE MINIPONY 😂,” one commenter wrote.

“My mouth is on the floooorrr🥴 Not Mr. Goodbye Kyle just casually walking through to drop an entire grenade,” another added.

“Ken is a messy legend, ” another chimed in.

Others accused Vanderpump of having her husband do her dirty work. Several fans noted that Vanderpump is a producer on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Duhh Lisa is a producer. They were going to make sure it broke,” one commenter wrote of the scandal story. “Right. As if there were a world where Ken would just roll up and offer that info besides Lisa handing him a flash card and asking him to walk in on cue,” another agreed.

“This is all so produced!! I was under the Scandoval grip for a minute but COME ON. This is intentionally ‘dropped’ by Ken. VPR was on its deathbed and needed resuscitation,” another wrote. “LVP put him up to it! Her old RHOBH tricks. She’s not gonna let her show go out like that, she knows how to play the game!“ another speculated.

Lisa Vanderpump Has Been Accused of Having Co-Stars Do Her Dirty Work in the Past

Fan speculation about the Scandavol storyline comes after a former Bravo producer accused Vanderpump of manipulating storylines of manipulating storylines when she was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In Dave Quinn’s tell-all Real Housewives book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” producer Chris Cullen alleged that Vanderpump regularly stirred up drama while keeping her own nose clean.

“She thought the best way to [control the storyline] was to have these big, impactful, explosive secrets revealed or big gossipy moments where other people looked bad so she could then console them or advise them,” Cullen alleged in the book. “ But she didn’t want her hands dirty. She didn’t want to be the one who brought up gossip and rumors.”

Cullen also cited former RHOBH star cited Brandi Glanville as “the first example of Lisa recruiting other people to do her dirty work for her” when she talked her into bringing up incriminating tabloid stories about Kyle Richards’ marriage.

Former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna also accused Vanderpump of spearheading certain narratives while keeping her hands clean.

“Vanderpump would call me in the morning for days and feed… It’s like a f***ng brainwashing. I’m not even kidding. And I took the bait,” she told Interview magazine in January 2023. “And then once I really got caught onto what she does, I wasn’t having it. You don’t get to not have your hands dirty.”

In 2022, Vanderpump told Page Six she believed it was producers who leaked incriminating stories about RHOBH cast members and then threw her under the bus.

