Former RHOBH Star’s Daughter Is Pregnant With 1st Baby

Kim Richards is about to be a grandmother for the fourth time.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s second eldest daughter, Whitney Davis, is expecting her first child, per an Instagram post shared by her cousin, Farrah Aldjufrie.

Davis, 34, is Richards’ daughter from her marriage to oil company executive Gregg Davis, whom the Bravo OG was married to from 1988 to 1991, according to Entertainment Tonight. The exes also share a son, Chad. Richards also has a daughter, Brooke Brinson Weiderhorn, from her marriage to her late ex-husband Monty Brinson, and a daughter, Kimberly Jackson, from her relationship with John Jackson.

In June 2023, Davis married Luke Graham White in an outdoor, western-themed ceremony in Aspen, Colorado.

Whitney Davis & Her Cousins Celebrated at Her Baby Shower

On August 22, 2024, Aldjufrie posted photos from a baby shower held for Davis. In one pic, the eldest daughter of Kyle Richards posted with her expectant cousin alongside Jackson, Weiderhorn, and famous cousins Paris Hilton and Nicki Hilton. Davis stood in the middle of the group wearing a white floral dress as she cradled her baby bump.

A second photo showed a tray full of baby-themed pink cookies and flowers to announce that Davis is expecting a baby girl. No information on the due date was given, but Aldjufrie captioned the post with, “Waiting on our newest addition to arrive @whittlesdavis how are you so perfect 🎀🎀🎀.”

On her Instagram story, Jackson posted a photo of all three of Richards’ daughters with the caption, “Can’t wait to meet you soon bb girl.”

Weiderhorn shared the same sisters’ photo with the caption, “Auntie can’t wait to meet you baby girl,” Brooke reiterated in a Story of her own.

The new baby girl will be the fourth grandchild for Richards. Her eldest daughter Weiderhorn shares three children with her husband Thayer Wiederhorn, according to The Daily Dish. Richards’ first grandson Hucksley Andrew Wiederhorn was born in 2016, followed by the second baby boy, Hunter Montgomery in April 2019. Granddaughter Sawyer arrived in December 2023.

Kim Richards Loves Being a Grandmother

Richards thrives on being a grandmother. In late 2023 she told Extra TV that her three grandchildren were everything to her. “They are my life. I love it. I love them so much,” she said shortly after baby Sawyer was born.

The proud grandma said something similar during the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” where made a cameo as a guest. In the episode “Dazed and Accused,” Richards said her grandchildren were “pretty much it” for her when asked what was going on in her life.

She also appears to be fiercely protective of her grandbabies. Richards left her full-time role on RHOBH after five seasons in 2015, but she returned as a guest in season 7 and filmed one of her most iconic scenes while speaking about her grandson Hucksley.

During the season 7 reunion, Richards whipped out a cellophane-wrapped blue stuffed bunny that her then-enemy Lisa Rinna had gifted her for Hucksley.

“I brought the bunny because I never gave it to my grandson,” Richards told a stunned Rinna. “Because it didn’t feel like it had good energy. Sorry. So, I think what I should do is give it to you and when you are in a better place maybe you can give it back to me because right now, I don’t feel it was given to me with the right energy. …It’s just been sitting there and I just I couldn’t give it to my grandson because I’m all about energy and positive things.”

READ NEXT: Theresa Nist Shares Huge Family News Amid Gerry Turner Divorce