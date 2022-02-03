Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals if She Plans To Move Away From Atlanta

“Don’t Be Tardy” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann disclosed if she intends to stay in Atlanta, Georgia, as reported by BravoTV.com. On January 26, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality answered fans’ questions on Instagram. One Instagram user inquired whether she and her family plan on eventually living somewhere outside of Georgia.

“Funny you should ask. We have been talking about it!” replied Zolciak-Biermann.

BravoTV.com also noted that the mother-of-six had shown interest in moving to Arizona. During a May 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Zolciak-Biermann mentioned that her daughter, Ariana, had considered going to Arizona State University before the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s enrolled in ASU right now, but we may pull her from that, she might go to Georgia [State University] just to figure out kind of this whole corona — why am I gonna pay 50,000 dollars for her to just do it, you know, on the computer in Arizona? It doesn’t make sense. We’re, like, up in the air. I think a lot of people are up in the air,” explained the reality television personality.

During the interview, Cohen inquired whether Zolciak-Biermann would call Arizona her new home if her daughter did end up attending ASU.

“I love Arizona a lot, we’re there a lot. I found a hairdresser there four years ago, so we’re there all the time. I actually love it there. I don’t want to raise my kids in Los Angeles, even though I’m there a lot, not lately, so [Arizona] would be kind of a place that would work. And I love Vegas. I don’t know, I can’t imagine being away from any of my children, so if one of them’s gonna leave, I’m probably going to follow,” stated the former “RHOA” star.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Spoke About Returning to ‘RHOA’

Zolciak-Biermann was a main cast member of “RHOA” until the show’s fifth season. She also appeared on seasons 9 and 10 of the hit Bravo show. During an October 2020 interview on “The Wendy Williams Show,” the 43-year-old revealed whether she would be interested in returning to the series.

“I wouldn’t go back to the cast today, but I think it would be fun to go back to season 1 and have all the people in season 1, kind of do it again, I think that would be really fun to kind of see where everyone is,” stated the reality television personality.

‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Was Cancelled in 2021

According to Page Six, Bravo announced that Zolciak-Biermann’s show “Don’t Be Tardy” will not be renewed following its eighth season. A Bravo spokesperson explained that the “[w]hile ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns’ will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

During a joint October 2021 Entertainment Tonight interview, with her daughter Brielle, Zolciak-Biermann shared that she wanted “Don’t Be Tardy” to continue for as long as possible.

“I’m going to keep going, it’s the best job in the entire world. I never want to give that up. I can’t see myself doing anything else. My passion, my life, for 13 years has been television on Bravo,” stated the television personality.

