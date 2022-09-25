Fans Left Confused After ‘Real Housewife’ Teases Her 6th Pregnancy

Fans aren’t falling for a Bravo star’s latest post, which they think is an attempt at getting clicks on an article for money.

On September 13, Kim Zolciak Biermann shared a picture of her and her husband Kroy Biermann on Instagram and added the caption, “so excited to confirm the pregnancy.” She also added an ellipses and “link in bio,” which prompts fans to click on a link that goes to a news story that actually has nothing to do with the Biermanns having their seventh child.

However, if you click the link, you’d still be led to believe that Kim and Kroy are having another baby. “Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrates pregnancy news,” reads the headline of a Celebuzz article. The news that she’s celebrating is actually the pregnancy of Keyshia Ka’oir Davis and Gucci Mane.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Kim’s Clickbait Post

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star apparently congratulated Davis on her baby news by sharing their pregnancy announcement on her Instagram Stories. And so, Celebuzz took the opportunity to create a misleading headline.

Kim turned the comments off on her post, but someone started a Reddit thread about it and several people weighed in.

“Kim z has been catching heat for scamming people. Not sending their boxes, shutting down their site, not refunding ppl, not sending the swim suits. They grifted a good amount of money so I’m guessing they are in need of cash hence link in bio,” one person wrote.

“Wait so is she or is she not pregnant lmaaaoo?” a confused Redditor added.

“So what do they have to do with kim z?” another Reddit user asked.

“Definitely tacky but so on brand for Kim. Our tacky queen since day one,” a fourth comment read.

Would Kim Return to RHOA?

Kim has been doing these “link in bio” posts on occasion for quite some time, so this is nothing new for her, really. She usually deletes them after some time goes by.

The former reality star is fairly active on social media and keeps her fans in the loop with what’s going on in her life since her reality television show “Don’t Be Tardy” was canceled in 2021.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes. We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While ‘Don’t Be Tardy…’ will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next,” the network said in a statement at the time, according to The Wrap.

And while many fans would love to see Kim’s return to RHOA, she doesn’t seem to have an interest in rejoining the cast. In 2020, she told People magazine that she would only get involved if Bravo did a reunion show.

“They should just bring back the whole cast from season 1 and like, ‘Where are we now?'” she told the outlet. “Like, go out to dinner and do this all over again. Because I think we’re really fun, you know, in all honesty.”

