Vanderpump Rules Alum Says She Feels ‘Safe’ After Moving Out of House She Shared With Ex

Kristen Doute dropped new details about her breakup with Alex Menache.

The 39-year-old former “Vanderpump Rules” star, who started dating Menache in early 2020, according to People, recently revealed that she is single.

Doute previously told Life & Style that she met Menache through a mutual friend who was on the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” and that she was friends with him for four years before they began dating. “[We] started hanging out a little more one-on-one and then next thing you know, I just fell in love,” she said.

The two moved in together in December 2021, but suddenly called it quits just six months later.

In an August 2022 interview on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, Doute revealed her current living situation and how she’s handling her unexpected split from her boyfriend of more than two years.

Kristen Doute Revealed Where She Moved & Her Plans for the Single Life

On Shay’s podcast, Doute was asked to share what she felt comfortable saying about her breakup from Menache. “I’m back in an apartment, it’s in a neighborhood so I feel very safe,” she told Shay. “So I just had to get out, so that’s what I did. And I’m just having ho girl summer, you know?”

Doute did reveal that she joined the dating app Hinge and has gone out with two people so far. “It was very chill. Dinner, grabbed drinks,” she said of her first date. “The other we went to his house and cooked dinner, that was cool. I have a boy that lived out of town that I’ve been seeing pretty often and that’s super fun.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum said she is still unpacking boxes in her new place and “figuring out what this life is gonna look like.”

“Obviously with my most recent ex, who sucks, I thought that when I moved in with him like ‘Oh my God this is it,’” she noted.

Doute also revealed that the split was Menach’e decision and that he “cut off all communication” when he broke up with her. While she was at first distraught over it — Doute said Shay literally had to “pick her up” off of her floor because she was so upset — she admitted it made her easier to move on.

Doute added that she’s worried about turning 40 and being single. “I’m almost 39 and a half,” she said. “It’s really sad…. I’m like ‘Oh my God, I want a baby and I’m gonna be in my 40s.’”

When Shay urged Doute to freeze her eggs as she did, the former SURver admitted she was nervous to do so because she remembers how hormonal and “sad” Shay was when she went through the process. After the podcast host told her she just needs a good support system during those few weeks, Doute replied, “I live alone with my two dogs, Scheana.”

Kristen Doute Confirmed Her Breakup in June 2022

Doute previously owned her own home before she began dating Menache. In October 2021, she listed her beloved Valley Village, California home for sale for $1.3 million, two years after paying $1 million for it.

According to Reality Blurb, by December 2021, Doute sold her house and moved in into Menache’s Los Angeles home. “Surprise! I moved,” she told fans on Instagram. “I sold my house. …I’m so happy Alex and I finally moved in together even though it feels like we’ve lived together for the last two years.”

But fans suspected Doute’s relationship was on the rocks in March 2022 when she made a cryptic Instagram post about being “ready to start a new chapter in my life.”

In June 2020, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a series of photos and a tear-filled video on her Instagram story as she moved out of Menache’s home. After photos of Doute’s move-out day were reshared on social media, she responded to an Instagram follower who wrote, “Awe…I wanted her to b with the ‘one.’”

“Same, but it didn’t work out,” Doute replied on Instagram, adding, “Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much.”

